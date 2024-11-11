Reese Messer, a senior at Lenexa’s St. James Academy and one of Kansas’s most highly touted prep volleyball players, has a bright future ahead of her.

But she’s got some business still to attend this year as a multi-sport star here in Johnson County.

Messer is the second-ranked girls volleyball player in the state of Kansas according to prep volleyball website prepdig.com, but she’s already transitioning this fall to help lead the Thunder girls’ basketball team on her on-court farewell tour.

Next year, she’ll be a freshman setting for the University of Southern California, but due to her commitment to basketball (as well as track and field in the spring), she doesn’t plan to leave early to enroll at USC this winter.

“Our basketball team has a good shot at winning state this year, I think, with everyone returning,” she said. “I really didn’t want to walk away from basketball without saying goodbye. That’s always been my favorite sport.”

Messer starred at St. James from her first year

Despite that inherent love for basketball, Messer decided to put an emphasis on volleyball and played right away as a freshman at St. James.

“It’s not all that often that happens,” said Nancy Dorsey, the Thunder’s varsity girls volleyball coach. “That someone talented enough as a freshman comes along and has a significant role. She certainly was as a freshman.”

As a senior, Messer was front-and-center of a rebuilt squad with nine lost players from last year’s team. But Messer pulled everyone together to finish third at the Kansas Class 5A state tournament last weekend in Salina.

The Thunder concluded the season with a 33-6 record.

“The leadership role that she took on this year was just a different level,” said Dorsey.

Tight bond with St. James coach, team

Because of Messer’s athletic ability, Dorsey asked her to be more versatile on the floor as a hitter. As a result, Messer ended up leading the team in kills.

“She just leaned into it and owned it,” said Dorsey. “I was incredibly proud of how she handled that.”

Since Messer played varsity volleyball in all four of her years at St. James, she was able to annually experience the most important social event on Nancy Dorsey’s in-season schedule— The Pumpkin Party.

And it isn’t just for the cookies the head coach bakes.

“Just being there, there’s so much joy and happiness,” said Messer. “It’s like the best experience ever.”

Other St. James volleyball alums have starred in college

But there’s another social event at the Dorsey household that Messer has never attended—The Alumni Christmas Party.

That won’t change until next year, but Messer is looking to forward to exchanging Christmas greetings at the Dorseys with other distinguished Thunder alumni greats like Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris.

Fitzmorris and Gray were part of three NCAA championship teams with Stanford.

Fitzmorris now plays professionally as an opposite hitter in Omaha as part of the LOVB league. Gray, a setter, competes professionally in Brazil.

“For my 11th birthday, I went out there to Stanford and watched them play,” said Reese who turned 18 on Monday.

“Jenna Gray was my biggest role model. That was cool to know that she went here, walked the same halls as me and basically did what I’m doing now,” she said.

Dorsey has no doubt that, like Fitzmorris and Gray, Messer will make an immediate impact next year as a college freshman.

“She’s played in a lot of high-level, high-pressure situations,” said Dorsey. “I really do think she’s ready.”

And in December 2025, that should be one heck of an alumni party at the Dorseys.