Two new drive-thru-focused businesses planned in Overland Park’s Prairiefire retail complex eked by the city’s planning commission, earning key approvals this week.

They are Dutch Bros Coffee and Salad & Go, both businesses that emphasize drive-thru service and do not offer indoor dining options.

The new developments are expected to neighbor Andy’s Frozen Custard and Chicken N Pickle, just south of 135th Street, on a spot once slated for a Messenger Coffee shop, plans for which ultimately fell through.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 6-5 to approve a revised preliminary development plan for Prairiefire, making way for the two drive-thru-centric establishments. Chair Kip Strauss and Commissioners Radd Way, Rob Krewson, Jenna Reyes and Jameia Haines voted no.

“Although this is not a perfect — I would say very far from perfect — solution here, this is one that I think is probably the best we’re going to get,” Commissioner Holly Streeter-Schaefer said, explaining her support. “I think we need to fill out Prairiefire.”

After that narrower vote, the commission voted 10-1 to approve the final development plans for Salad & Go and Dutch Bros in two separate votes. Commissioner Way maintained his protest against the plans, casting the lone dissenting vote on both items.

Recently, Overland Park approved a Salad & Go location at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, the company’s first foray into the Kansas City metro. There are already several Dutch Bros locations in Johnson County.

Salad & Go, Dutch Bros are both drive-thrus

Both establishments are expected to be in two separate roughly 1,000-square-foot buildings.

In addition to double drive-thru lanes planned for each business, there will also be walkup ordering windows, bike racks and some uncovered outdoor seating.

There will also be a shared pedestrian path.

Previously, Kansas City-based Messenger Coffee had plans to develop that property with a two-story 6,000-square-foot coffee shop that also had a drive-thru. Bogged down by delays, those plans were scrapped last year.

City staff had recommended a denial

The commission’s three approvals from the planning commission this week diverged from the city staff’s recommendation to deny the applications.

Chief among staff’s concerns was the proposal’s divergence from Overland Park’s mixed-use development priorities, particularly when it comes to walkability and design.

Zach Nelson, city planner, also pointed out that the area around Prairiefire is designated as a Local Activity District in the city’s comprehensive plan, and drive-thrus are not a preferred or supported use in such areas.

‘It just feels out of place’

Some of those worries from city staff were echoed by commissioners who were unsupportive of the changing development plan for Prairiefire that paved the way for the drive-thru concepts.

“These businesses are solely to attract automobiles, and it does not feel in line with our intent and desires as a city for this site,” Commissioner Reyes said. “It just feels out of place.”

Commissioners also fretted over what they felt was a crowded lot and questioned whether smaller buildings like these without room for customers indoors could have any redevelopment potential if Dutch Bros and Salad and Go eventually left.

At one point, there was a motion to follow city staff’s recommendation to deny the revised development plan for the drive-thrus, but that motion failed for lack of sufficient support.

‘Two good tenants here’

In the end, the voices supportive of the development plans in Prairiefire won out, noting that some concessions have been made with other projects within this particular mixed-use zone.

Commissioner Thomas Robinett in particular referenced Andy’s Frozen Custard, which directly neighbors the property within Prairiefire and also caters to drivers.

“We’ve got two good proposed tenants here,” he said. “I think it’s something that, in view of the site limitations and everything else, will contribute to the success of the Prairiefire development as a whole.”

Additionally, Commissioner Matt Masilionis said he felt like the plan for the two drive-thrus was fairly “consistent” with the past approvals for Messenger Coffee.

