Celebrity gossip site TMZ reports Travis Kelce’s Leawood mansion was burglarized last month, on the same night as the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Citing a police report, TMZ reported in a story published Tuesday that Kelce’s estate was broken into just past 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, just after the game against the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium had kicked off.

The TMZ report says Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ palatial new estate in Loch Lloyd, Missouri, was burglarized the same night.

According to the report, nobody was injured in either incident.

An online log of emergency calls handled by Leawood Police shows a burglary reported on Oct. 8, with an address matching the area of Kelce’s home.

Capt. Jason Ahring, a Leawood Police spokesperson, said the department does “not comment about specific victims of crimes except in the case of fatality crashes or homicides.”

Ahring added that “further information related to open investigations will not be released.”

TMZ, again citing a police report document, said $20,000 in cash was taken from Kelce’s home and a back door was damaged.

Reports first surfaced a year ago that Kelce had bought a $6 million mansion in Leawood.

The Kansas City Business Journal reported that Kelce’s Leawood estate is a 16,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bathroom retreat in a gated community near Hallbrook, that includes a wine cellar, backyard pool and six-car garage.

According to the online listing, the home was originally listed for $6.9 million but the price then dropped to $5.9 million.