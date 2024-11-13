Charles “Stew” Monnier

November 26, 1940 — November 3, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Charles “Stew” Stewart Monnier was born on November 26,1940 in Albany, New York. He passed away on November 3,2024 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia at 83 years of age. Stew lit up the room with his personality, had a great sense of humor, and a hearty laugh that could make anyone smile. He was loving and loyal and his family was the most important thing in his life. His canine companions were also dear to him. Dakota has stayed behind with his wife, Linda, but Porsha, Mercedes, Margo, and Chloe are on a long walk with him now.

Stew spent the first part of his childhood in Upstate New York and attended Albany Academy for Boys, a military school. His family moved to Prairie Village, KS when he was 16 years old and he graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1958. He studied Political Science at Baker University, where he was the president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated in 1963.

It was Stew’s honor to serve as a Second Lieutenant in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Tank Commander and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. After the Army, he spent his career in Information Technology (IT), beginning at Folgers Coffee (when computers were the size of a large room) and retiring from Sprint Corporation in 2011.

He was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and volunteered with the Abounding Love program. Stew also volunteered at the Special Olympics and was a retired civilian volunteer for the Overland Park Police Department.

Stew was highly active throughout his adult life with tennis, running, and biking. The friendships he made through these activities have endured for almost 4 decades and held a very special place in his heart. In his 60s, Stew discovered another new hobby – photography. He combined photography with his love of sports and grandchildren, taking photos at his grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities. He also loved music and was a wonderful dancer – winning swing and disco dance contests in his early adult years.

He loved his Kansas City Chiefs and rarely, if ever, missed a game. Stew had Chief’s season tickets for at least 10 years with family and friends and, ahem, did his part to increase the decibel level at Arrowhead Stadium. He also enjoyed attending the Chief’s pre-season camp throughout the years with his best friend, Sam.

Stew is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda, his children: Michelle (Clayton), Mark (Susan), and Courtney (Bob); his grandchildren: Blaine, Jessica, Jayme, Isaac, Samuel, Zachary, Matthew, and Adam; his great-granddaughters: Amaya, Harper, Bryleigh, and Penelope; his sister: Sue (Bob) and 2 nieces, Dana and Leigh. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Helen. He will remain forever in our hearts.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life service with a reception immediately following on November 23rd from 2:30 – 4pm at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Avenue Overland Park, KS 66210. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Lewy Body Dementia Association: https://search.app/udqFjf2DJWhXxF2N9.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.