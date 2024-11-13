January 24, 1950 — November 6, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

With love and gratitude for his life, we share the passing of David “Dave” Dewey Prigel, who peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2024, at the age of 74.

Dave was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 24, 1950, to Dewey and Yevonne (Brucker) Prigel. Dave was a graduate of Center High School, where he played basketball, and held the school long jump record. He graduated from the University of Missouri Rolla with his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1971, and later earned his Masters of Science in Engineering Management in 1991.

Dave’s greatest joy was his family. He married his beloved wife Cathryn Prigel on April 9, 1977. Dave and Cathy created a life filled with love and unwavering support. He was the proud father of Kevin Prigel and his wife Allisen, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Sara Prigel, of Prairie Village, Kansas.

“Coach Dave” led Sara’s soccer team until her move to premier soccer, and Kevin’s basketball team from kindergarten through middle school. He spent countless hours driving Sara throughout the midwest for soccer tournaments and enjoyed mastering how to catch a limit of trout at Bennett Springs with Kevin. His love for them was immeasurable, and he took great pride in their lives and accomplishments. He cherished his role as grandfather to Broadie, Barrett, and Foster Prigel, who filled his heart with joy and laughter.

A man of quiet strength and integrity, Dave had a strong work ethic and led by example in all areas of his life. He worked for over 40 years for Bendix, Allied Signal, and Honeywell at the Department of Energy’s Kansas City campus, and in retirement consulted at various Department of Energy facilities throughout the United States. Dave spent a brief amount of time working in Albuquerque at Sandia National Labs, before returning to Kansas City in 1975, and spent two years in Washington, DC at the Department of Energy headquarters.

Dave was a longtime Church of the Resurrection member, where he found strength and peace. His strong Christian faith was evident in how he lived—with humility, grace, and a heart always ready to serve others.

In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Dave is survived by his sisters, Judy Montgomery, and Mary Adcock (David), and many nieces and nephews.

Dave’s legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched. All who had the privilege of knowing him will miss his kindness and his example of hard work.

A graveside service to celebrate Dave’s life and the impact he had on all who knew him will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Dave’s memory.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.