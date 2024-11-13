October 25, 1930 — October 29, 2024

Shawnee

Dorothy Ann Cannady of Shawnee, Kansas, peacefully passed away in the early morning of October 29th, 2024.

She was at home in the Shawnee Hills assisted living apartments receiving hospice care. Her health had been in decline going on two years and had just celebrated her 94th birthday.

Cremation services were provided by Amos Family Funeral Homes of Shawnee, Kansas.

A private gathering and memorial will be announced at a later date.

Dorothy Ann was born on October 25th,1930 to Elizabeth Loban and Ira Weldon Hafford in Kansas City, Missouri.

In early 1936 the Hafford’s moved to their first home at 5026 Agnes in Kansas City. They would go on to raise three daughters there, Dorothy Ann, Bonnie, and Judy.

Dorothy Ann attended Paseo High School and worked part time at the New York Life Insurance Company downtown. At about the same time, a young family moved in next door to the Hafford’s. As it turned out, this was the Cannady family, Charles and Lucille, with a 5th grade daughter, Shirley, an 8th grade daughter, Delores, and a high school aged son, Charles Jr. (Charlie).

Yes, later, Dorothy Ann literally married the boy next door!

She graduated in 1947, and went full-time at New York Life and then on to a secretarial position at City National Bank.

The year 1951 was notable in Kansas City for a couple of reasons; it rained and rained producing a catastrophic flood that brought the city to a standstill. The other event was the marriage of Dorothy Ann Hafford to Charlie Cannady on May 4, 1951.

Charlie and Dorothy Ann had two sons, Michael Weldon Cannady born in 1953, and Timothy Daniel Cannady, born in 1958.

Later the family moved to the suburb of Fairway, Kansas, and then onto Merriam, Kansas.

Dorothy Ann worked as an executive secretary for architect Neal Hanson, and later as a manager for the Johnson County Public Health Department.

She was a fine seamstress and loved to sew just about anything from dresses to costumes and even drapes!

Charlie and Dorothy Ann had many friends and enjoyed Shrine activities, entertaining, square dancing, and roaming around the country in their RV or travel trailer.

Charlie and Dorothy Ann had been married 61 years as of his passing in 2011.

Dorothy Ann is survived by her two sons Michael and Timothy; Judy Wiseley, her youngest sister; sisters-in-laws Shirley Vernon, Delores Schmidt, and Debra Belt, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.