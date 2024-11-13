Kenton Thomas

November 20, 1931 — November 9, 2024

Overland Park

Kenton R. “Kent” Thomas passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on November 9, 2024, at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He was 92 – and an absolute gem.

The youngest of four, Kent was born on November 20, 1931, in Salina, Kansas. Kent lost his father when he was 3, and his mother – whom Kent called his greatest inspiration – was left to raise four kids on her own during the Great Depression.

During boyhood years, Kent played baseball and basketball, managed a paper route, played snooker at a teen pool room, and worked as a newspaper salesboy – hawking copies of The Salina Journal on the street for 5 cents apiece. His go-to lunch spot was Cozy Inn, where a quarter was good for six tiny but tasty burgers.

Kent graduated from Salina High School. Three days later, on June 1, 1949, he joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. Kent served during the Korean War and spent 3+ years aboard the U.S.S. Piedmont (AD-17), a destroyer tender. He was discharged on January 8, 1953. Kent kept in touch with his shipmates and traveled the county to attend Piedmont reunions. He was very proud to have served his country.

After a semester at the University of Colorado, Kent transferred to the University of Kansas. As a Jayhawk, Kent worked on the college newspaper and helped make ends meet by working three odd jobs, including stocking the candy machines at the School of Journalism Library. He graduated from KU in 1957 with a B.S. in Journalism, after having been named the School of Journalism’s “Outstanding Male Graduate.”

It was during college that Kent struck gold – he met Mary. They survived a first date described as a comedy of errors, and Mary quickly became the love of Kent’s life. The long-distance courtship had Kent traveling between Lawrence and Emporia, where Mary taught school and used her salary to support Kent during his last two years of college.

Kent and Mary were married on August 16, 1955, in Grand Lake, Colorado, and they were blessed to have been married 69 years (69 years!) at the time of Kent’s passing. Their bond was a special one — enduring, strong, and steady. They had three children and were proud and loving parents.

Kent enjoyed a successful, 36-year career in journalism. He started in 1957 as Sports Editor of The Independence (MO) Examiner. He later moved into management, serving as Editor-Publisher of The York (NE) News Times, Editor-Publisher of The Beatrice (NE) Daily Sun, and General Manager and Publisher of The Grand Island (NE) Independent. He served as President of the Nebraska Press Association in 1982. Kent put down his pen in 1993, retiring to Overland Park so that he and Mary could be closer to their children.

Kent enjoyed a good family vacation, and favorite road-trip destinations in the 1970s included Colorado, Lake Okoboji, and California. Along the way, there were countless Best Westerns that featured a pool out front, most often surrounded by a chain-link fence.

Kent loved the game of golf – and the friends in his foursome. He enjoyed coaching his kids’ youth sports teams. He was a certified sports nut and a big fan of KU basketball (Rock Chalk!), Nebraska football (Go Big Red!), and the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.

Kent had a deep bench of virtues – most notably his unfailing kindness, selflessness, humility, honesty, generosity, love of God and country, and unwavering commitment to family. He also had a great sense of humor, and he kept friends and family laughing, even when his health began to decline. Kent was a wonderful husband, an A+ father, a proud and loving grandfather and great-grandfather, and a loyal friend. Those who knew him will forever be blessed.

Kent was preceded in death by his son Kevin, parents Mary and Al Thomas, sister Peggy Murray, and brothers Jim and Don Thomas. He is survived by his wife Mary Thomas, daughter Wendy Guillies (Dean), son Steven Thomas (Rory), granddaughters Kellie Guillies, Hannah Edwards (Zach), Charley Thomas, Coco Thomas, and great-granddaughter Ava Edwards.

A visitation will be held from 9-10am, with a Memorial Service at 10am on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Indian Heights United Methodist Church, 10211 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66207.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.