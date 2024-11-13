January 22, 1949 — October 13, 2024

Linda Susan Moore, born on January 22, 1949, in Merriam, Kansas, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas. She was 75 years old.

Linda was a beloved mother to her twin daughters, Kristen and Angela, and a cherished grandmother to her five grandchildren: Emma Meek, Dylan and Elaina Meek (twins), Abigail Linsky, and Ellie Linsky. She took immense joy in watching her grandchildren grow, often saying it was her greatest pleasure in life.

Linda was a dedicated bookkeeper by profession, but her talents extended far beyond her career. She was active in community organizations, including the Beta Sigma Pi sorority,, Pilot Club of Lenexa and Johnson County Christmas Bureau. Linda’s quick wit and dry sense of humor made her the “cool mom” to everyone around her, and her funny, stubborn personality left a lasting impression on many.

Linda’s influence touched the lives of many, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Her legacy of love, laughter, and community service will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.