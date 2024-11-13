Sharon Kay Brown

March 24, 1937 — November 8, 2024

Prairie Village, Kansas

Sharon K. Brown, surrounded by her family, passed away on November 8, 2024. Love was the defining characteristic of her life. Her family is comforted that in her final moments she was reminded of the impact of her love, how loved she was in return, and that, today, she is in the presence of infinite, divine Love.

Sharon was born on March 24, 1937 in Kearney, Nebraska, to Arlene and Dale Crawford. She spent the first part of her life in Nebraska and then moved to Coffeyville, Kansas prior to her senior year in high school. She soon became the drum majorette in the marching band, first chair clarinetist in the concert band, pep club president, and homecoming queen.

She attended the University of Kansas, where she majored in nursing. One day on campus she passed a fraternity house and caught the eye of a member who said “Who is that? I want to meet her!” Sharon married that man, Jack Brown, in August 1956. That love resulted in three amazing children.

Sharon joyfully shared the gifts of her time and talents. She was her children’s Sunday school teacher, room mom, and PTA president. She was President of the Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson Counties. She served the League in many ways, but she particularly loved working on the theater productions that the League would perform for area schools. She met many of her closest, lifelong friends during her Junior League experience. She was a founding member of the “Issues Committee” that continues to meet weekly. She loved her position as a para-educator working with students of different abilities at Indian Hills Middle School.

Sharon’s love language was gift giving. She was consistently selecting thoughtful, unique gifts for her friends and family. Holidays and birthdays were very special to her. It only made sense that she eventually embarked on a personal gift service business with her good friend Nancy Hobbs.

Other gifts she gave her family included her legendary coffee cake, fried chicken, cream puffs, chocolate cream pie, pie wheels—just to name a few. She was deeply creative, not just in the kitchen. She was an exceptional watercolor and acrylic artist.

Sharon and Jack and their two closest friends, Marjorie and Leon Holmstrom, bought a small mom-and-pop resort in Nisswa, Minnesota called Sebago, adding Resort Manager to her resume of life. While cabin upkeep was always a (welcome) challenge, Sebago was Sharon’s “happy place.” She loved reading books in an Adirondack chair that overlooked Round Lake, playing sand volleyball, sharing potluck and fish fries with friends, and watching her six grandchildren run around the property barefoot or producing a talent show.

The great loves of her life were her children who survive her in death. Deborah “Deb” Brown, Scott Brown (Jeanne), Tricia Beaham Dalgleish (Doug). Her grandchildren who brought her so much joy included Taylor Beaham Doering (Charley), Lauren Brown Cole (Grayson), Parker Beaham, Catherine Brown, Aidan Brown, Gracie Beaham. She said she felt blessed that she had lived long enough to be involved with her first great grandchild, Hadley Bea Doering. Sharon was proceeded in death by her parents, Arlene and Dale Crawford, her brother Roland, her husband Jack Brown and her son-in-law David Beaham.

Sharon’s absence will be greatly felt every day by those who loved her and her family hopes that those whose lives she has touched can live by the guiding principles Sharon embodied: love one another, hug often, laugh regularly.

In lieu of flowers Sharon wished for contributions to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. A service and celebration of a well-lived life will be held at Village Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

