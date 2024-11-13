William J Goshorn

December 10, 1935 — November 8, 2024

William J. “Bill” Goshorn passed from this life on November 8, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas, after several months of declining health.

Bill was born on December 10, 1935, in Washington, D.C., the son of Walter S. and Harriet Taylor Goshorn. Shortly after his birth, the family returned to Galion, Ohio, where his father joined the family business at The Galion Inquirer. Bill attended and graduated from Galion High School in 1953, and attended college at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He transferred to Wooster College in Ohio and received a Bachelor of Science degree in geology. In both high school and college, Bill distinguished himself in track and field as a distance runner. Later, he received an MBA from the University of Arkansas. Upon his graduation, he received his “call to the colors” and joined the Air Force, moving from Airman 3rd class to Major. He became an engineering geologist in the Headquarters, Strategic Air Command, DCS/Civil Engineering office. After his commission in 1960, he was Command Geologist. His major task was to be site selection team chief for the Minuteman ICBM missile. After completing his first tour of duty, he moved to San Francisco, CA where he worked for United Press International as a reporter. He returned to Galion, following in his father’s footsteps, and served as City Editor for the Galion Inquirer. Re-enlisting in the Air Force in 1964 he continued finding sites for the Hard Rock Silo program. During this time, he served one year in Vietnam as base Civil Engineering advisor. He also had a four year tour in Germany serving as Base Civil Engineer Chief of Operations and Maintenance. His final tour with the Air Force was at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York

As a Professional Geologist registered in the states of Indiana and Arizona as well as a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, Bill then became involved with the power business, joining Burns & McDonnell Engineers as a project manager finding a site for Alabama Elecrtric’s proposed 1600 megawatt power plant among other projects. He joined Kansas Electric Power Cooperative and was the owner representative between KEPCo and the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant.

He received many citations and awards; among them the Bronze Star, for bravery under fire as an advisor to VNAF. A SPRA award, a hydroelectric customer association, as Chairman, Truman Dam Task Force. Corps of Engineer award, as member of Truman Turbine Repair team. Southwestern Power Administration, years of service to public power community. SPRA Proclamation, for years of work benefiting the Southwestern Power Administration. Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, Resolution expressing deep appreciation for energy and talents.

Bill married Rosemary Baker in 1991 who predeceased him in 2009. He leaves behind a sister, Clare Filiberti of Galion, Ohio, two nieces, Janine (Tim) Temples of Coldwater, MI, Amelia Filiberti of Galion, OH, step-son Greg (Nancy) Baker of Olathe, KS, step-daughter Mindy (Tim) Patterson of Ft. Myers, FL, son Samuel J. Goshorn of Milwaukee, WI, great-niece Sarah (Zakk Schmitt) Temples, great-great nephew, Damien Hastings and great-great niece, Annistyn Schmitt , all of Bronson, MI, and step-grandson Jake Baker of Olathe, KS.

Bill will be interred in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Shawnee, KS, next to his wife, Rosemary Goshorn. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.