Adriana “Jenny” Vanlerberghe

March 12, 1931 — November 12, 2024

Shawnee

Adriana Maria Anny Emiel (Van Puymbroeck) Vanlerberghe, lovingly known as “Jenny,” passed away peacefully on November 12, 2024, at TopCare HomePlus in Shawnee, where she enjoyed the final three years of her life. Jenny was 93 years old. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas.

Jenny was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Vanlerberghe, with whom she shared 62 wonderful years. She is survived by her children: Edward (Chris) Vanlerberghe, Liesbeth (Dolf) Pittoors, and Isabel (Frank) Van Lerberg. She also leaves behind 11 cherished grandchildren and three precious great-granddaughters, including the youngest, who entered this world just three days before Jenny’s passing. She is further survived by her brother, Raf (Maria), and sisters-in-law, Annie and Lena, all in Belgium.

Born on March 12, 1931, in Haaltert, Belgium, to Eduard and Margaretha Van Puymbroeck (De Loof), Jenny faced the early loss of her parents. She was lovingly raised by her devoted aunt and uncle, Lea and Paul De Loof. Jenny pursued language studies in college and went on to teach high school English and French for many years. In 1981, she and her family moved from Belgium to Shawnee, Kansas, where she embarked on a new career in banking.

Jenny’s passions included playing bridge with friends, singing in the church choir, and creating treasured memories with her grandchildren. A true lover of classical music, her love for song was a constant source of joy throughout her life and a gift she shared with those around her.

Her family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at TopCare HomePlus (formerly The Cottages at Shawnee) for the kindness and exceptional care they provided Jenny over the past three years.

Jenny’s love, spirit, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:00am, with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00am, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas. For those unable to attend in person, her mass will be livestreamed on St. Joseph’s website, and can be viewed by clicking here. She will be laid to rest following mass at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas. In honor of Jenny, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Apostles of the Interior Life. This mission is particularly close to Jenny’s heart as her granddaughter, Alexa, is about to consecrate her life to God in this community.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.