A giant goat now looks over a sunflower field facing east from downtown DeSoto.

The DeSoto Arts Council, helped by a grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, commissioned Kansas City-based artist Alex Eickhoff to paint the city’s second downtown mural.

Council President Leanna Donald said the group had been looking for an opportunity to bring more art to the community, after the first mural of sunflowers by artist Emily Euler was completed in 2018.

“We wanted the mural to represents the community’s past and future, have a small town vibe to it, be colorful and fun and of course give a playful nod to the occupants of the buildings,” she said. “It is a colorful and playful mood.”

Donald said the Caprine Supply store’s location at the corner of Shawnee and 83rd streets was the perfect canvas for public art. (The store, open since 1978, specializes in feed and products for goats. Hence, the visual references to goats in the new mural.)

“We were attracted to the giant white wall on the side,” she said. “We approached Caprine, and they graciously agreed to let us use their building.”

The artist

Eickhoff, the artist, said it was an honor and a “true blessing” for him to create public art for De Soto.

“Plus, it is just fun to paint something so big,” he said. “The challenge of it is exciting. There is something challenging and motivating about doing a project like this.”

Eickhoff said “his humble hope” is that his work can inspire more people to be creative.

“I believe everyone has it in us to be creative,” he said. “If this makes you smile, than I have done my job.”

Eickhoff has no personal links to DeSoto, though his fiancé has connections to Johnson County.

“But it is a lovely town,” he said. “I love painting in small, rural communities. It is my favorite setting to create in. I just like the pace, the life. I like creating in this space because it makes more of an impact.”

‘It conveys our history’

Mayor Rick Walker, who was on hand for an official ribbon-cutting on Oct. 24, said the mural makes him smile.

“When I see this and the other mural, it just makes me proud to be from DeSoto and bring joy to my downtown, and I love it,” he said. “I love that it throws homage to the agricultural roots that we have here. De Soto is more than a place. It conveys our history.”

Eickhoff said he has been painting murals in Johnson and Miami Counties since 2020 and was inspired to explore the art form while working in another line of work at the Overland Park-based design firm Dimensional Innovations.

“They were pretty crucial to my development as an entrepreneur, as my understanding as to how business works, project management, installations, conceptual designs,” he said.

Eickhoff said he worked in the company’s art department with sculptural art.

“So ok, if I translate these large sculptures to mural work, I can see myself having a sustainable business,” he said. “So it would be kind of cool the notion of, ‘Okay, maybe I can do my own business, and I don’t have to do portraits in my basement, I can get out in the world, in the public, and make a living.'”

More about De Soto Arts Council

The nonprofit De Soto Arts Council meets every third Thursday of the month. Six years after forming in 2007, the Arts Center officially formed a space in the lower level of DeSoto City Hall.