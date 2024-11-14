Lynne Hermansen November 14, 2024 Arts & Culture ‘Makes me proud to be from De Soto’ — New mural pays homage to JoCo city’s rural roots Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Members of the DeSoto Arts Council and Chamber of Commerce, along with city officials celebrated the newest mural addition in downtown DeSoto on Oct. 24. Kansas City artist Alex Eickhoff, center with scissors, created the mural representing various aspects of DeSoto and rural life. Photo credit Lynne Hermansen. A giant goat now looks over a sunflower field facing east from downtown DeSoto. The DeSoto Arts Council, helped by a grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, commissioned Kansas City-based artist Alex Eickhoff to paint the city’s second downtown mural. Council President Leanna Donald said the group had been looking for an opportunity to bring more art to the community, after the first mural of sunflowers by artist Emily Euler was completed in 2018. “We wanted the mural to represents the community’s past and future, have a small town vibe to it, be colorful and fun and of course give a playful nod to the occupants of the buildings,” she said. “It is a colorful and playful mood.” Donald said the Caprine Supply store’s location at the corner of Shawnee and 83rd streets was the perfect canvas for public art. (The store, open since 1978, specializes in feed and products for goats. Hence, the visual references to goats in the new mural.) “We were attracted to the giant white wall on the side,” she said. “We approached Caprine, and they graciously agreed to let us use their building.” The artist Eickhoff, the artist, said it was an honor and a “true blessing” for him to create public art for De Soto. “Plus, it is just fun to paint something so big,” he said. “The challenge of it is exciting. There is something challenging and motivating about doing a project like this.” Eickhoff said “his humble hope” is that his work can inspire more people to be creative. “I believe everyone has it in us to be creative,” he said. “If this makes you smile, than I have done my job.” Eickhoff has no personal links to DeSoto, though his fiancé has connections to Johnson County. “But it is a lovely town,” he said. “I love painting in small, rural communities. It is my favorite setting to create in. I just like the pace, the life. I like creating in this space because it makes more of an impact.” A small crowd gathered on Oct. 24 for an official ribbon-cutting of the new mural at the corner of 83rd and Shawnee streets in downtown De Soto. Photo via De Soto Arts Council. ‘It conveys our history’ Mayor Rick Walker, who was on hand for an official ribbon-cutting on Oct. 24, said the mural makes him smile. “When I see this and the other mural, it just makes me proud to be from DeSoto and bring joy to my downtown, and I love it,” he said. “I love that it throws homage to the agricultural roots that we have here. De Soto is more than a place. It conveys our history.” Eickhoff said he has been painting murals in Johnson and Miami Counties since 2020 and was inspired to explore the art form while working in another line of work at the Overland Park-based design firm Dimensional Innovations. “They were pretty crucial to my development as an entrepreneur, as my understanding as to how business works, project management, installations, conceptual designs,” he said. Eickhoff said he worked in the company’s art department with sculptural art. “So ok, if I translate these large sculptures to mural work, I can see myself having a sustainable business,” he said. “So it would be kind of cool the notion of, ‘Okay, maybe I can do my own business, and I don’t have to do portraits in my basement, I can get out in the world, in the public, and make a living.'” More about De Soto Arts Council The nonprofit De Soto Arts Council meets every third Thursday of the month. Six years after forming in 2007, the Arts Center officially formed a space in the lower level of DeSoto City Hall. About the author Lynne HermansenLynne Hermansen is a freelance contributor to the Johnson County Post. Previous articleShawnee family still wants justice for star swimmer son killed in crashNext articleCould Royals end up in Johnson County? Here’s what we know right now Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Could Royals end up in Johnson County? Here’s what we know right now Shawnee family still wants justice for star swimmer son killed in crash Suspect robs Overland Park beauty shop, flees in stolen car Harp Barbecue, which began in Missouri, debuts in Overland Park Mission gets closer to adopting tree preservation policy