Suspect robs Overland Park beauty shop, flees in stolen car

Overland Park Police say a man held up the Beauty Brands store near 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the department’s online calls for service log, officers were called to the business at 7501 West 119th St., at about 4:15 p.m.

“The suspect threatened to harm the employee but never displayed a weapon,” Officer John Lacy told the Post in an emailed response to questions. “The suspect fled in a vehicle that had just been stolen from a nearby parking lot.”

No injuries were reported in the robbery, and police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black male with a tattoo on the left side of his face. The stolen vehicle was a gray Honda Accord.

The store remained closed for the evening but reopened as usual on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.