Robert Barnett

April 10, 1943 — October 11, 2024

Robert “Bob” Kent Barnett, 81 peacefully passed away alongside family members on October 11th, 2024 following his second stroke in 13 years.

Bob was born on April 10th, 1943 in Kansas City, Kansas to Marjorie Cox Barnett and Oscar Orval Barnett. After graduating from Shawnee Mission High School (now Shawnee Mission North High School) in 1961, where he proudly starred for the Indians basketball team, he attended Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas. Bob earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Business. Bob served his country in the United States Army Reserves, and his unit was the first Reserves unit deployed to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After two years serving overseas, he received an Honorable Discharge in 1968 as an E-4 rank being awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.

Bob was a small business owner in the 70’s and 80’s of ventures such as a motel in Branson, MO and several pubs and bingo parlors in the Kansas City area. He retired from Consolidated Lumber Co. in 2000. Bob had a serious passion for sports in general, with Kansas State, the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs, and UNLV Basketball being at the top of the list.

Three things are most commonly replied by friends and family when asked about Bob Barnett: “tremendous sense of humor”, “life of the party”, and “huge heart”.Bob was predeceased by his parents Marjorie and Oscar and his sister Cheryl. He is survived by his only son Robert Dennis Barnett and only grandson Robert Chase Barnett. Graveside services will be held at Johnson County Memorial Gardens on November 16th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of suits and ties, the family asks that everyone wear their favorite team apparel.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.