A Shawnee couple whose 17-year-old son was killed in an automobile crash is hoping to get justice against the person who caused it.

On July 26, 2023, Will Ensley was killed on his way to swim practice after a dump truck, driven by Darrin Boomershine, of Independence, struck his vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash involving nine other vehicles. Ensley was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Boomershine is charged with vehicular homicide, no vehicle registration, and violation of the motor carrier safety rules and regulations, all misdemeanors. He previously pleaded not guilty to the vehicular homicide charge in Dec. 2023.

His case is scheduled for a plea hearing on Nov. 18 in Johnson County District Court.

Randall and Sharon Ensley, Will’s parents, have expressed frustration with the justice process, from Boomershine’s punishment to the response from the district attorney’s office.

“It’s very likely going to end up a plea agreement,” Randall said. “That’s been what they’ve been talking about for 10-11 months now.”

He added: “That’s hard because we didn’t feel like the maximum penalty he could get was enough and any plea agreement is going to be less, a lot less.”

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office did not return requests for comment from the Johnson County Post for this story.

Will was a decorated athlete, leader

Before his death, Will was entering into his senior year at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School a star athlete and leader on the school’s swim team.

He previously set a school record with his split time in the 50-meter breaststroke relay event. He also finished seventh in breaststroke at the 2023 Kansas Class 6A state swimming and diving meet.

When Will wasn’t competing, his parents said he was a casual, laidback guy known for always wanting to do the right thing.

Citing an example of who Will was as a person, Sharon remembers him helping clean up fireworks debris at a friend’s house after a Fourth of July party.

“Will and one other guy are the only two out there cleaning up all the debris and his (friend’s) mom said, Oh, you don’t have to do that, Will.’ And he said, ‘No, it’s going to storm tonight. It’s all gonna blow around.’ And she said, ‘Why are you doing that?’ And he said, ‘Because it’s the right thing to do,'” she said.

‘An ache you carry with you every single day’

At the Ensley’s house, there are reminders and tributes to Will. Photos of his brother, Jack, and him greet people in the living room. Randall has Will’s full name tattooed on the inside of his arm.

The grieving process has been difficult, Sharon said.

“It doesn’t really get easier,” Sharon said. “It’s just an ache you carry with you every single day.”

Randall added: “You routinely think ‘It’s not real. It can’t be true.”

More than a year later, the Ensleys said that their circle of friends has gotten smaller, as some people couldn’t deal with their grief. Those that have stuck around, including Will’s swim team, on which Randall now works as their assistant coach, have helped.

“We try to help out and do things that he would like,” Sharon said. “(We) spend time with his friends, around the sport that he loved …. He was a good leader and a good friend to them, and it just honors him.”

The Ensleys want justice for Will

Since Will’s death, the Ensleys said their search for justice has been frustrating. They don’t understand why Boomershine was charged with a misdemeanor.

They struggle, knowing that Boomershine, according to charging documents via a Fox 4 report, was operating a truck that wasn’t registered, and he didn’t have record to show he was qualified to drive a commercial vehicle.

“All of those little things, if any one of them held up, (this crash) doesn’t happen,” Randall said.

In addition, they’ve expressed anger with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, who they said struggled to communicate anything involving Boomershine’s case.

“Our (prosecuting attorney) quit at some point,” Randall said. “I didn’t know. I sent him an email, and that’s how I found out. I got a bounce back saying, ‘Yeah, he’s no longer with us.’

“This is a guy that we had a couple of in-person meetings with and traded volume of emails over the last year, and they don’t even bother to let us know he’s gone,” he added.

The family continues to fight

The Ensleys plan on being at Monday’s plea hearing, seated alongside friends and Will’s fellow swimmers.

Randall and a friend of Will’s hope to give victim impact statements to change the judge’s mind and issue a harsher sentence.

“That’s our only hope, is that it moves the judge,” Randall said.

Sharon added: “If we don’t fight for Will, who will?”

Regardless of the punishment Boomershine receives, the Ensleys plan on continuing to honor Will’s memory in a variety of ways.

They’re pushing to officially re-name Shawnee Mission Northwest High School’s pool as the Will Ensley Memorial Pool. They’ve also started a scholarship to help future swimmers at Shawnee Mission Northwest at the Empire KC Swim Club, to which people can donate.

They also have peace knowing that parts of Will, who was an organ donor, are helping others. After his death, they were informed that his body parts, including his kidneys and corneas, were donated to help other people.

“He was able to give that gift of life,” Sharon said. “We’re happy that he’s living on in other folks.”

Those who would like to donate to the Will M. Ensley Memorial Scholarship by calling Morgan Stanley at 253-593-5015 or sending payment to Morgan Stanley/Attention: Mary McGonigal, 1301 A Street, Suite 300, Tacoma, WA 98402. The charity name is Will M. Ensley Memorial Scholarship Foundation with EIN: 93-4199248 and Foundation Account #110 078854.

