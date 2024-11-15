Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor November 15, 2024 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Community Connections Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Community Connections give Blue Valley community members an opportunity to engage with our Board of Education members in a less formal, round-table format allowing for great conversations about topics of interest in the community. Join us for our second Community Connections of the 2024-25 school year: 📅 Thursday, December 5, 2024 🕕️ 6:00-7:00 p.m. 📍 Blue Valley District Office Board Room (15020 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66223) A sign-up is available for patrons who have questions for board members, but no sign-up is required to attend: www.tinyurl.com/ab55cwcd For more information, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/communityconnections. Previous articleSara (Bunting) RouseNext articleOlathe finalizes details for long-anticipated 119th Street link project