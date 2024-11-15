Mission Painting KC: Looking to hire a painting contractor? Don’t forget these details.

Hiring someone to work on your home can be difficult, stressful, and time consuming if you don’t know the right questions to ask.

At Mission Painting and Home Improvements, we want to help take some of the worry out of the equation by providing you with a solid base of questions to work through with any prospective painting contractor. Knowing the answers to these questions will help set your mind at ease and allow you to feel confident in your hiring decision.

They will also let you know what to expect if you need to step in and ask further questions as your project is being completed.

Are they licensed and insured?

If the answer to this question is no then you shouldn’t proceed any further. Without a license there is no proof of their experience or legitimacy as a business. Without insurance you could end up with a hefty bill if there is an accident on site. Quite frankly it isn’t worth the risk.

Do they hire trained and qualified professionals?

Making sure that there are trained and qualified professionals will help ensure that your job will be done up to the standards you desire. Ask specific questions about how they have been trained and if they have been trained in the specific work they are about to do on your home. Settling for untrained professionals could lead to a bad job, a poor impression to the people around you and potentially having to rehire the job to get it done correctly.

Will they provide a detailed estimate?

Asking for details surrounding the whole job from materials to labor is important so you don’t get stuck with unexpected expenses. Don’t ever feel bad for asking for more details…you don’t want to be surprised and contractors should be willing to provide as much detail as you request.

How important is cleaning?

For many people the cleanup element is something that isn’t thought about until it is too late. You should only hire a company that values cleaning as highly as it does the rest of the job.

Can they show you past work?

Are they open to show you their past work? Today it is quite easy to find past work reviews on any number of sites, but a reputable company will usually have examples of their past work for you to look at.

Do they inspect or warranty their work?

Many companies offer warranties, but often they are only lip service. Ask how they warrant their work. How long is the warranty good for? What is covered? At Mission Painting, we offer the longest, most comprehensive and most proactive warranty in the business. We inspect our work with every client before asking for payment. We also inspect all exterior work on the anniversary of your paint job every year for 5 years.

Do they ask for money up front?

This is a huge warning sign. Never pay your contractor up front. If the contractor is not liquid enough to pay for their materials ahead of time or make their payroll they could easily walk off with your money or leave a job partially finished. This creates unnecessary stress and isn’t good business. Mission Painting will never ask for a down payment on residential work.

At Mission Painting and Home Improvements, we provide a hassle-free painting experience from beginning to end and would be happy to answer any of these questions or any others you might have.