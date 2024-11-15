SMSD News: American Education Week 2024

November 18-22, 2024 is American Education Week! This is a time to celebrate public education and honor those who make a difference in ensuring every student receives a quality education. Every day, amazing accomplishments happen in Shawnee Mission schools thanks to the passion and talent of our Shawnee Mission School District team.

American Education Week also reminds us of the important role public education plays in building strong communities. In Shawnee Mission, we’re proud to serve over 26,000 students across our schools, special programs, and facilities. With the support of families, educators, and community members, we are committed to creating an environment where all students can reach their full potential. Together, we’re ALL IN to support our students!

Celebrate with us – here’s how:

Monday, Nov. 18 – Kick-off Day : Share the official video and show your support.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 – Family Day : Get involved with the PTA , volunteer , or consider joining our team !

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – Education Support Professionals Day : Thank an educator with a personal note and share a shout-out on social media with #OneShawneeMission and #AllinSMSD.

Thursday, Nov. 21 – Educator for a Day : Show appreciation for teachers and staff who go above and beyond by writing a note of thanks. Share social media acknowledgments using #OneShawneeMission and #AllinSMSD.

Friday, Nov. 22 – Substitute Educators Day : Send a thank-you to a substitute teacher and share your appreciation online.

We are so appreciative of everyone who serves in our schools. Thank you for helping each Shawnee Mission staff member know how valued they are by our community.

A brief history of American Education Week

Founded in 1921 by the National Education Association and American Legion, American Education Week was created to emphasize the importance of education and the essential role of public schools in our society. Today, it remains a meaningful way for communities to show appreciation for the dedicated educators who make a positive impact on students’ lives.

Let’s come together to show our gratitude to every Shawnee Mission team member for their commitment to our students. Thank you for being ALL IN!

