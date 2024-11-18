September 17, 1930 — November 11, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Allen G Taylor passed peacefully November 11, 2024.

Allen was born in Kansas City, Missouri September 17, 1930. He attended Kansas City University attaining a degree in Accounting, and was a pilot in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Christmas Eve, 1955, he married the love of his life, Mary Lou Robards. They resided in Kansas City where he worked for the Marley Company as an accountant.

Allen enjoyed collecting clocks of all kinds, stamps and Eagle figurines and paintings. He also had a love of airplane models and Hummel figurines.

In retirement Allen and Mary Lou enjoyed traveling, eating out with friends, living at Lake of the Ozarks and in Nixa, Missouri, boating, giving homes to rescue poodles Ralph 1, Ralph 2 and Quincy. They moved back to Johnson County in 2015.

Allen and Mary Lou were an inseparable couple who enjoyed traveling through life and doing most everything together.

Allen will be missed by his friends of many years and his adopted family of Jill, Carl, Chris (Lindsay), Jennifer (Ryan) and Katie.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.