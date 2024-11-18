Bernard R. Spear, Sr.

August 27, 1935 — November 15, 2024

Fairway

Bernard Raymond Spear Sr., affectionately known to many as “Bernie,” “Grandpa,” and “Santa,” passed away peacefully on November 15, 2024, at the age of 89. He was born on August 27, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, and left this world from the University of Kansas Medical Center due to heart failure in the early morning hours.

Bernie led a life rich with dedication, both to his work and his family. Over the years, he held many positions, but he is most remembered for his over 35 years of service as a teller with Safeway Groceries and as an Electric Engineer with the General Services Administration (GSA). His commitment to his profession was only surpassed by his devotion to his loved ones.

A man of many interests, Bernie found joy in working outside, watching classic and western movies, singing, fishing, making jokes, and cooking his renowned chili. Above all, he cherished being surrounded by family and friends, sharing laughter and love in abundance.

Bernie’s educational journey included graduating from Engineering School and community college. He was an accomplished athlete, having received a scholarship to play center for college football. In addition to his academic and athletic achievements, he was a proud member of the Engineer Group of America and dedicated volunteer at the Shawnee Indian Mission.

Preceded in death by his beloved daughter Susan Lake, Bernie leaves behind a legacy of love through his surviving family: his devoted wife Sylvia Spear; his sons David, Douglas, Bernard Jr., Robert “Bob,” and Peter; his daughters Sylvia Miller and Helen Grace Greaves. His memory will also be cherished by his grandchildren Douglas Jr., Derek, Connor, Nicholas Miller, Emily Miller, Christopher Greaves, and Blaze Nelson. Bernie is also survived by his brother Ernie Spear and sister Harriet.

A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roeland Park, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.