Betty D. Waisner

December 15, 1933 — November 13, 2024

Overland Park

Betty Waisner 90 of Overland Park, Kansas passed away while recovering from a partial hip replacement at Sharon Lane rehabilitation facility. Betty never was the same after losing her beloved husband of 67 years. God decided that they needed to be reunited and took her to her heavenly home on Wednesday the 13th of November 2024.

Services will be held at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens on Monday the 18th of November. Visitation will be at 9 AM followed by the service at 10:00.

Betty was born on December 15, 1933 to John and Janet Tersinar. Betty was the oldest of three children. She grew up on the family farm in south east Kansas. Betty enjoyed 4H as a child and excelled at cooking and sewing. In high school she was an excellent student. Her favorite subject was math.

After graduating from high school she attended Kansas State Teachers College, now named Pittsburg State University. She graduated from college in 1955 with a teaching degree in elementary education. After graduation she moved to the big city to become a third grade teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District. Betty worked for the school district for over 30 years as a third and fourth grade teacher.

In 1956, she met the love of her life on a blind date set up by her school custodian who later became her father in law. Betty and Bob were married on March 9, 1958. Bob never failed to give Betty roses on her birthday and anniversary. Bob always said the phrase he learned in Germany, “ Iche Liebe dich von Ganzem Herzen” This phrase meant “I love you with all my heart.”

A few years later they started a family and Betty took time away from teaching to raise her son and daughter. During that time she babysat other children and did ironing for others.When her youngest child was old enough to go to school Betty returned to teaching at Santa Fe Elementary. She went back to school and completed her Masters Degree at Webster University. She completed 45 more hours of education after the Masters degree. She would finish her career at that school in 1997.

After retirement Betty enjoyed quilting. Betty was a perfectionist. Each quilt was a work of art. She and Bob enjoyed traveling as well. They traveled to Alaska, Germany, and Hawaii. They also were known to take many road trips all over the United States. They enjoyed just hopping in the car and seeing where the road would take them.

Betty loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was nicknamed Grandma Barbie because she had so many Barbie dolls in her basement for the kids to play with.

Betty loved her family dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents Janet and John Tersinar and her loving husband Bob.

Betty leaves behind, her son Bret and son in law David. Their daughter Melissa and her husband Matt Moss, their children Aubrey and Jacob. She also leaves behind her daughter Beth Osborne, her husband Greg Osborne and their children Sarah and Jessica Osborne.

Betty will be remembered as a woman that loved her family deeply. She was known to always remember your birthday with a card in the mail. We have solace that she is now with her heavenly father and family members that have preceded her in death. She will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege to know and love her.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.