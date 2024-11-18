December 26, 1954 — November 12, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Craig Martin entered the eternal presence of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Though his passing was sudden, he was secure and ready in his faith as the family’s spiritual leader.

Craig was born on December 26, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio. He was blessed to have devoted and loving parents and quickly became the apple of his older sister, Laurie’s, eye. After the family spent some time living near the water in Severna Park, MD, Craig’s identity was cemented as they moved to Downers Grove, IL. Anyone that knew Craig quickly learned about his passion for sitting in the upper balcony of Chicago Stadium watching the Blackhawks, taking his younger brother, John, to nearby Santa Fe Speedway, or putting headers on his 1966 Chevelle SS 396 (he would be so upset if we didn’t mention that here!).

If his personality was built in Chicago, it was his future that began the day the family moved to Kansas. From attending K-State as a proud member of the SAE fraternity to going to races at I-70 Speedway, he became deeply rooted in the heartland. His life all changed the day he met his future wife, Donna, while working at Montgomery Ward in the late 1970’s.

Shortly after getting married, they settled down in Olathe, KS where they had two sons, Ryan and Bobby. Craig instilled in them his love of hockey, baseball, and auto racing where he could always weave a lesson about life or faith into anything. His boys adored spending time playing hotbox or being at the racetrack with him and these are traditions that will be passed down for generations.

In line with him always striving to live his life as an example to his kids, he was so proud of finishing his Bachelor’s Degree at MidAmerica University in 1997. After a long career in business where he built and led many teams with integrity, he retired from DST Systems in 2018.

Speaking of generations, Craig became ‘Pop’ in 2014 and 2019 when the final loves of his life were born, Georgia and Jack. His apartment was overtaken with pictures of them and it was so obvious where his true adoration resided. In his final days, Georgia recalls him telling her how proud he was to be her Pop as he beamed over her good grades.

As a devout man of faith his entire life, he always prided himself on his walk with God. Somehow however, in recent years, this faith seemed to grow to an even higher level. He would routinely message the family about the way each morning’s devotional spoke to him or find ways to give hope when situations felt unbearable. It is this type of faith in our Lord that he would be proud to have as his defining legacy and will be the mark he leaves on his family and the world.

Craig is survived by his father, John Martin, Sr.; his older sister Laurie (Martin) Andreas and his brother-in-law Lloyd Andreas; younger brother John Martin, Jr. and his soon-to-be sister-in-law Monica Ortiz; eldest son Ryan Craig Martin and daughter-in-law Kady Martin along with their two children (Craig’s grandchildren) Georgia Martin and Jack Martin. Predeceased family members include Craig’s loving mother Barbara Martin; his beloved youngest son Bobby Martin.

Services will be held at Hillcrest Covenant Church Chapel on Monday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. located at 8801 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas, 66207. (Visitation for guests begins at noon) Burial to follow at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas 66210.

Flowers appreciated, but otherwise, the family encourages donations to Operation Smile (operationsmile.org).

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.