April 5, 1954 — November 13, 2024

Kansas City

Gregory Fraser Cremer, born April 5, 1954, to Rebecca and Thomas Cremer, died as a result of an accident on November 13, 2024, at the age of 70. He leaves behind wild stories, questionable purchases, and a lot of laughs. Greg was a man of grand surprises with a unique knack for bringing home, well, anything – a reindeer on Christmas Eve, a limo as a family car, a pet pig or chicken from the farmers market, and one time, the contents of an entire hardware store. He even delivered a horse to the kindergarten courtyard at Broken Arrow Elementary during “H” week. A prankster and Royal Caribbean Belly Flop Champion, Greg loved entertaining and surprising those around him.

Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and raised in Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona, Greg spent his teenage years in Modesto, California, where he left a memorable impression. At Grace Davis High School, he ruled the halls on roller skates, proudly zipping around and showing off his slender figure. Green was his favorite color, and he had a quirky fascination with turtles. Greg loved swimming, skiing, and dancing, and he was a valuable swim coach to many.

For 30 years, he ran The Camera Center in Overland Park, Kansas, where he met countless strangers, struck unexpected deals, taught his daughters how to run a business, and filled the store with as much personality as he did with camera gear.

He is survived by his daughters April Cremer, Rebecca (Jack) Gross, and Jacklyn (Andrew) Nicol; his seven grandchildren; siblings Tom Cremer, Erick (Alma) Cremer, Ellen Cremer (Tim) Jasmer; nieces and nephew, Noella Baldonado, Ericardo Baldonado, and Laura Cremer; and great-nephew Orión Baldonado. His many Kansas nieces and nephews remember him as a fun and loving uncle, adding mischief to every holiday – though they always had to be ready for a quiz about customary measurements (no calculators allowed!).

Greg touched the lives of many with his unique spirit and heart. In lieu of gatherings, the family invites you to celebrate Greg by raising a Bud Light, hitting the golf course, dealing a round of cards, proudly sporting your overalls, blasting Don McLean on repeat, or bringing home something entirely inexplicable. Because if Greg taught us anything, it’s that life is meant to be interesting.

