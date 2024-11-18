Mike Frizzell November 18, 2024 Emergency Response Semi truck crashes into median barriers on I-435 in Shawnee Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL A scene of the damaged median wall and a jackknifed semi-truck on I-435 near Midland Drive on Monday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. One person has minor injuries following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 435 in Shawnee Monday morning. The crash happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 south of Midland Drive. Recorded radio traffic states that a northbound tractor-trailer had a mechanical issue, causing the driver to lose control. The semi crashed into the median barriers and jackknifed on top of those barriers. At least two southbound vehicles were damaged in the crash. Shawnee Police and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers temporarily closed all lanes of the highway as they assessed the crash scene and checked for injuries. One lane in each direction reopened shortly after firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene. Firefighters from Shawnee and Lenexa quickly extinguished a fire on the crashed tractor-trailer. Southbound traffic quickly backed up to Johnson Drive, and northbound traffic was slow back to 87th Street. Johnson County Med-Act transported the driver of the tractor-trailer to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of 2:30 p.m., all of the crashed vehicles have been towed away from the scene, and construction crews continue working to replace the damaged sections of the median barrier wall. There’s no estimate on when the highway may reopen additional lanes. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Check back with this report for updates as they become available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleCraig MartinNext article3 close Kansas House races unchanged after JoCo election results certified Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES 3 close Kansas House races unchanged after JoCo election results certified Shawnee Mission teacher sues district over ‘gender ideology’ and diversity policies Locally-owned Strip’s Chicken unveils new Lenexa location Man pleads guilty to felony charges in crash that killed 9-year-old boy Consolidated Fire District No. 2 expanding Prairie Village station