Semi truck crashes into median barriers on I-435 in Shawnee

One person has minor injuries following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 435 in Shawnee Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 south of Midland Drive.

Recorded radio traffic states that a northbound tractor-trailer had a mechanical issue, causing the driver to lose control.

The semi crashed into the median barriers and jackknifed on top of those barriers.

At least two southbound vehicles were damaged in the crash.

Shawnee Police and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers temporarily closed all lanes of the highway as they assessed the crash scene and checked for injuries.

One lane in each direction reopened shortly after firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Firefighters from Shawnee and Lenexa quickly extinguished a fire on the crashed tractor-trailer.

Southbound traffic quickly backed up to Johnson Drive, and northbound traffic was slow back to 87th Street.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the driver of the tractor-trailer to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 2:30 p.m., all of the crashed vehicles have been towed away from the scene, and construction crews continue working to replace the damaged sections of the median barrier wall.

There’s no estimate on when the highway may reopen additional lanes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Check back with this report for updates as they become available.