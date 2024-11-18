Sylvia J. Shepherd

November 14, 1933 — November 13, 2024

Leawood, Kansas

Our mother/grandmother gained her wings as she flew to heaven in the early morning hours on 11/13/2024. She passed peacefully in her sleep. When the nurse came in to give her morning meds and she had already passed. The nurse said she thought that maybe she had a slight smile on her face. Maybe she thought 90 years was enough. The next day she celebrated her 91st birthday in Heaven!

Sylvia was sweet, kind and thoughtful. She was full of compassion. And it was all sprinkled with a sense of humor.

Sylvia was born on 11/14/1933 in Kansas City, MO. to Anthony M. Krump and Bessie M. (Durham) Krump. She attended Hogan School in Kansas City, MO.

She met a young soldier named John (Jack) W. Shepherd at a USO party and they were married on 01/04/1954. They were blessed with 60 years together. They traveled far and near. The service took them to Spain where they lived for a few years, they lived in Spokane, WA., Wichita, KS, and back to Kansas City, MO. They loved their time with family picnics, parties and celebrations. They were very active in Nall Hills HOA and country club. They enjoyed time with friends and family on their boats at The Lake of the Ozarks.

Life was busy, but the best part of life was their large family! They were blessed with three children, Anthony (Mike) Shepherd, David Shepherd, and Kimberly Shepherd, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Sylvia had a magnetic personality and was loved and adored by all who met her.

As she leaves this worldly earth, she is survived by her sons and their spouses: Anthony (Mike) Shepherd and Penny (Curtis) Shepherd, and David Shepherd and Glenn Westendorf. Six Grandchildren and spouses: John (JR) Shepherd and Brandy Shepherd, Amanda Shepherd, Elizabeth (Shepherd) Lusher and Andrew Lusher, Steven Shepherd and Michelle Morris. Adam Brown, and Max Brown. Five great grandchildren: Max Gearhart, Shayanne Alger, Lois Lusher, Keagan Shepherd, and Janie Lusher. And many nieces and nephews! She loved you all!

She was preceded by her parents, Anthony and Bessie Krump, her loving husband of sixty years, John (Jack) Shepherd, her daughter, Kim (Shepherd) Brown, and great grandson, Rylin Michael Curtis. Her siblings: Frank Krump, Nellie Long, Helen Nolan, Bud Krump, and Howard Krump.

To our Mother and Grandmother in Heaven: Thank you for always loving us and guiding us. Even though you are no longer here with us, we can still feel your love guiding us. You are always in our hearts. We love you and already miss you!

Services to be held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66210. Visitation at 1:00pm. Service at 2:00pm with Rosary. Graveside Service following the service at approximately 3:00pm.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.

