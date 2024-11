July 24, 1939 — November 19, 2024

Lenexa

Anil Roychowdhury, 85, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on November 18, 2024.

A service will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, November 20, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.