February 5, 1946 — November 18, 2024

Olathe

Carlos Manso, 78, of Olathe, Kansas passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 18, 2024.

A visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 10:00 to 11:00am, at Visitation Catholic Church 5141 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Carlos will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery at 2:30pm on Friday.

