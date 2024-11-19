February 2, 1956 – November 10, 2024

Sharon Denise Melvin, of Shawnee Kansas, at the age of 68, passed away on November 10, 2024.

Sharon was born on February 02, 1956, to Elmer and Frances Lindberg in Kansas City, Kansas. After Sharon graduated from Wyandotte High School, she would eventually attend JCCC where she earned her associate’s degree in interior design.

In 1976, Sharon married Richard Melvin. The two would go on to have two children together, Peter and Ryan prior to Rick’s early passing. She was a devoted mother always driving us to baseball games, practices and school events.

Sharon was a hard worker who took pride in everything she did, a trait she passed on to her children. She always made friends in and out of work. She loved conversation and would call friends and talk for hours as she was very kind and sharing. She was also very strong willed, some might even say she was as stubborn as a Lindberg.

She would play her music and TV loud and looked forward to her shows, with some of her favorite being American Idol and the Voice. She was a big Lord of the Rings and Wizard of Oz fan as well. She also loved her puzzle games, Sudoku and Mahjong. When a bad storm would pass through and the power would go out, we would hang out and play board games in the dark creating some of our most cherished memories.

Sharon was predeceased by her husband Rick and survived by her four brothers Rick, Ron, Mike and Ken Lindberg and her two sons Pete and Ryan Melvin.

Services will be held at Charter Funerals in Shawnee, Kansas on Friday, November 22 between the hours of 10:00 AM and 12:00. We encourage everyone attending to share a story, moment or something they loved about Sharon.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.