A clothing brand for which Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a fan has arrived in Johnson County.

Washington-based Tommy Bahama opened its new store last month at the Town Center Plaza shopping center in Leawood.

Tommy Bahama is at 4804 W. 119th St.

The store occupies space on the southeast side of the shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Roe Avenue (next to bookseller Barnes & Noble).

Women’s clothing store Coldwater Creek previously occupied that space.

Tommy Bahama is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tommy Bahama offers a “slice of the island life”

Tommy Bahama offers beach-inspired attire and accessories for both men and women.

The brand’s inventory includes items like sweaters, blouses, swimsuits and outerwear.

In addition to clothes, Tommy Bahama also offers “beach & home” goods like drinkware, candles, umbrellas and coolers.

This marks the first Tommy Bahama store in Johnson County

The Leawood store is also the first store in Kansas for the Washington-based clothing retailer.

Across the state line, the company has a store at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

The company was founded in 1993 and has nearly 100 stores across the country.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been known to enjoy Tommy Bahama’s “tried and true styles of paradise” — a fact that the company acknowledges on its website.

Want more local business news? Local bike shop Bikes for the Likes of Us moving to downtown Olathe