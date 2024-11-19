Vaughnie G. Tinsley

September 2, 1925 — November 17, 2024

Mission

Vaughnie Guffey Tinsley, a beloved educator and cherished family member, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 99. Born on September 2, 1925, in Linn County, Missouri, Vaughnie lived a life dedicated to education, family, and her church community.

After graduating from Green City High School in May 1943, Vaughnie moved to Kansas City where she joined her parents working at the North American Aviation plant, contributing to the war effort by building B-25 Bombers. With determination and the savings she accumulated, she pursued higher education, earning a Bachelor’s degree from Northeast Missouri Teachers College. Later in life, she furthered her studies by obtaining a Master’s Degree and an Education Specialist degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC).

Vaughnie devoted her professional career to nurturing young minds, serving as both an elementary school teacher and principal. Her passion for teaching was matched only by her love for sewing and reading mysteries, pursuits that brought her joy throughout her life. An active member of her church community, she took great pleasure in teaching children’s Sunday School, imparting wisdom and kindness to the next generation.

In 1949, while employed at Union Station during the summer, Vaughnie met Floyd Tinsley. Their connection was immediate, and they were married in July of that year. After they retired, they loved to travel, often with family and friends, across North America and the world. Together, they shared a life filled with love and companionship until Floyd’s passing.

Vaughnie is preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Opal Guffey; her sister, Nina Smith Waddill; and her beloved husband, Floyd Tinsley. She is survived by her son, Mark Tinsley, and his wife, Mary, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and adopted family members who held a special place in her heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, located at 6422 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas. Family and friends are invited to gather and honor the memory of Vaughnie Guffey Tinsley, a remarkable woman whose legacy of love, learning, and service continues to inspire all who knew her.

Memorial donations may be made in Vaughnie’s name to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.