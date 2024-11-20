A message from ECJC and OneKC for Women: Businesses grow here

Enterprise Center in Johnson County (ECJC) is a vital resource that serves as a launching pad for startups, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. Located in Johnson County, Kansas, ECJC focuses on education, consulting, pathways to capital, and mentorship to foster growth for start-ups and existing businesses across our metropolitan area. It’s a comprehensive hub where entrepreneurs can turn their ideas into sustainable, thriving businesses.

Key services

One of the ECJC’s most notable services is counseling an entrepreneur through sources of capital for their business to grow. This can be especially crucial for startups that may struggle to secure traditional funding options. With networks like Mid-America Angels (MAA) and Women’s Capital Connection (WCC), ECJC helps educate entrepreneurs on debt and equity funding.

In addition to funding, ECJC offers mentorship services through Growth Mentor Service (GMS) This connects entrepreneurs with seasoned business professionals who provide guidance on everything from strategy and marketing to financial management and business development. The goal is to ensure that every business has access to expert advice as they navigate the challenges of growth.

ECJC and OneKC for Women: Empowering women entrepreneurs

One of the most impactful partnerships that ECJC maintains is with OneKC for Women. OneKC for Women is an alliance of organizations focused on financial self-sufficiency for women and includes the Women’s Business Center, Women’s Capital Connection and the Women’s Employment Network, — to empower women throughout their professional journey. “We cross-pollinate,” says Brande Stitt, Executive Director of the Women’s Business Center and Director of Entrepreneurship at ECJC. “Maybe you want to start a business, but realistically, you need income right now. So, we’ll connect you with the Women’s Employment Network to secure that income while you pursue your dream of building a business. And vice versa — some women are already working, but need support to figure out how to bring their business ideas to life.”

Through this partnership, the ECJC is able to provide tailored support to women entrepreneurs, particularly those who face barriers to entry in the entrepreneurial world. “There’s a lot of opportunity for growth in entrepreneurship,” says ECJC Board Chair Brandmeyer. “Focusing on women in this space can bolster the entire community and create a huge economic impact.” By working together, ECJC and OneKC for Women create a nurturing environment where women can find the support and resources they need to grow their businesses.

Businesses Grow Here: The vision for KC’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

Both the ECJC and OneKC for Women align with the broader initiative of Businesses Grow Here movement highlighting the region’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and fostering an environment of innovation and growth. By working closely with organizations like OneKC for Women, the ECJC helps ensure that everyone—regardless of their background—has the chance to contribute to the region’s economic success.

ECJC is a catalyst for economic growth and innovation that provides entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed. ECJC and the OneKC for Women alliance play a vital role in shaping a vibrant, inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem where businesses and communities can thrive.