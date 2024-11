Grieving the loss of a loved one during the holidays can be difficult. Several classes in the area want to help people deal with it in a healthy way.

On Thursday and Saturday in Johnson County, faith-based GriefShare groups will host special one-off “Surviving The Holidays” classes, giving people the tools to deal with grief during the festive season.

“When we lose someone that we care about, one of the hardest things that people may not be prepared for is recognizing that loss during the holidays, and sometimes it comes kind of as a surprise,” said Dana Gouge, a Global Methodist Church deacon and organizer for One Hope Church’s GriefShare event.

“Through some education and hearing stories from others, it can help prepare people for what they may experience when the holidays come around,” he added.

Several Johnson County churches are participating

While GriefShare groups normally host classes over a 13-week period, their “Surviving The Holidays” events are open to anyone experiencing loss, regardless if they’re a part of the program.

“Whatever they need, we just want to be available for whoever and whatever,” said Leif Leaf, the leader of Lenexa Baptist Church’s GriefShare program.

Churches participating include:

The class will include a workbook, a video on how to deal with grieving during the holidays and discussion.

People are free to share as much or as little as they like, Leaf said.

“People sometimes sit around and talk. Some people, as soon as the video’s over, they’re gone. But that’s okay,” he said.

GriefShare has helped people in the area

After losing their son, Chad, to suicide in 2017, Nathan and Sylvia Harrell started taking GriefShare classes. Facing their first holiday without him, the program helped them deal with both his loss and the change in holiday traditions, Sylvia Harrell said.

“When you’re looking at the holidays, you have this hole from the holidays in missing your loved one, but also in losing your traditional ways of celebrating,” she said. “A lot of times, (they) have to be modified because it’s too painful.”

While the Harrells would put on a good face in public during the holidays, GriefShare allowed them to express their feelings and embrace their grief.

“Those earlier years, it’s everything you can do to get out of bed. It’s not a joyous holiday,” she said. “(GriefShare is) life saving because you don’t feel like you’re alone.”

Since Chad’s death, the Harrells created a 501(c)(3) organization, a foundation called Keep the Spark Alive, which aims at preventing teen suicides by funding innovative programs and initiatives.

For those not ready to join the program or attend a class, Sylvia suggests signing up for their daily emails.

“If you can’t find a GriefShare program that’s running in your area, you always can get those 365 days of emails, which are incredibly helpful, and they target when you’re at the holidays,” she said.

Other resources are available

For those dealing with grief during the holidays looking for non-religious assistance, other resources are available.