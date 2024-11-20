Sponsored Content A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District November 20, 2024 Sponsored posts Inside JCPRD: Don’t let winter’s short daylight hours and cold and get you down. Keep busy with us! Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL By David Markham We’ve been planning a great season of activities to keep you and your family busy, healthy, and engaged during the upcoming January through April program season. Program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities, and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, special events, workshops, trips, and Spring Break camps. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. Registrations began Monday, Nov. 18, so there’s plenty of time to sign up for programs in JCPRD’s upcoming January through April season. The new season includes more than 500 offerings being presented by JCPRD through the first four months of 2024 and beyond. These programs can be found online right now at JCPRD.com, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs! Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as: January Dec. 26 -Jan. 31 – Natural Holiday Tree Recycling (All Ages) drop-off points in JCRD parks Through Jan. 11 – “Home for the Holidays at the All-Electric House” (All Ages) Johnson County Museum Through Jan. 11 – “Free to Be…A 1960s Fashion Revolution” (All Ages) Johnson County Museum Jan. 17 – NEW! Preschool: Royal Tea Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Jan. 22 – Special Event: Bonus Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Jan. 22 – Lunch & Learn – Stories of Historic Olathe (Ages 50 & Older) New Century Fieldhouse Jan. 24 – Night at the Museum – Scout Edition! (Ages 6-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Jan. 31 – Year of the Snake Mah Jongg Party (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center February Feb. 5 – Cuter than Cupid (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Community Center Opens Feb. 8 – Museum Exhibit “Ripples: Water, Community, and You” (All Ages) Johnson County Museum Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Lunch & Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center Feb. 27 – Breakfast with Grandparents (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Feb. 28 – Night at the Museum – Scout Edition! (Ages 6-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Feb. 28 – Tutti Fruity Candy Bingo (All Ages) Roeland Park Community Center Feb. 28 – Puzzle Palooza (Ages 50 & Older) Tomahawk Ridge Community Center Feb. 28 – March 16 – “Steel Magnolias” at The Black Box Theatre (Rated PG-3) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center March March 13 – NEW! Little Leprechauns’ Fest (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Roeland Park Community Center March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Geocache (All Ages) Antioch Park March 19 – Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 & Older) Matt Ross Community Center March 20 – Free Day at the Johnson County Museum (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center March 28 – Superhero Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse April April 4 – Lunch & Learn – Dole Institute of Politics (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center April 12 – Family Fun: Hooked on Fishing (Ages 4-12) Meadowbrook Park April 18 – Bunny Hop (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse April 18 – 50 Plus Geocache Egg Hunt (All Ages) Antioch Park April 18 – Geocache Egg Hunt (All Ages) Antioch Park April 19 – Trucks and Big Rigs for Kids (All Ages) at Theatre in the Park April 22 – Tiles and Tulips Mah Jongg Party (Ages 50 & Older) New Century Fieldhouse April 25 – Family Fun: Family Adventure Quest (All Ages) Meadowbrook Park April 25 – 50 Plus Singles Spring Fling (Ages 50 & Older) Matt Ross Community Center April 26 – TimberRidge Adventure Center Open House (All Ages) April 26 – Hawks Nest Climbing Wall Open House (Ages 10 & Older) TimberRidge Adventure Center And many more! 50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the new season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, California, and the Canadian Rockies, Greece, South Africa, Finland, and more. 2025 day travel programs will be available for registration beginning Nov. 25. JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise. A number of virtual computer classes for youth are also offered. While they don’t happen during the January-April season, online listings give the opportunity to plan for and sign up for a number of races happening later in the year. These include: the Heritage Park 5K, 10K, & 15K race on May 10 in Heritage Park; the Shawnee Mission Park Adventure Race on May 18; the Shawnee Mission Triathlon and Duathlon on July 13; the Kill Creek Park Triathlon & Duathlon on Aug. 9; and the JCPRD Kids Triathlon in Kill Creek Park on Aug. 10. With cooler temperatures, winter and early spring are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD's trails and parks. To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, like our Facebook page, and / or subscribe to our free newsletters.