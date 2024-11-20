Inside JCPRD: Don’t let winter’s short daylight hours and cold and get you down. Keep busy with us!

By David Markham

We’ve been planning a great season of activities to keep you and your family busy, healthy, and engaged during the upcoming January through April program season. Program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities, and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, special events, workshops, trips, and Spring Break camps. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.

Registrations began Monday, Nov. 18, so there’s plenty of time to sign up for programs in JCPRD’s upcoming January through April season.

The new season includes more than 500 offerings being presented by JCPRD through the first four months of 2024 and beyond.

These programs can be found online right now at JCPRD.com, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the new season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, California, and the Canadian Rockies, Greece, South Africa, Finland, and more. 2025 day travel programs will be available for registration beginning Nov. 25.

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise. A number of virtual computer classes for youth are also offered.

While they don’t happen during the January-April season, online listings give the opportunity to plan for and sign up for a number of races happening later in the year. These include: the Heritage Park 5K, 10K, & 15K race on May 10 in Heritage Park; the Shawnee Mission Park Adventure Race on May 18; the Shawnee Mission Triathlon and Duathlon on July 13; the Kill Creek Park Triathlon & Duathlon on Aug. 9; and the JCPRD Kids Triathlon in Kill Creek Park on Aug. 10.

With cooler temperatures, winter and early spring are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, like our Facebook page, and / or subscribe to our free newsletters.