Mike Frizzell November 20, 2024 Crime & Courts Olathe Police search for suspect who stole cash from tool store An Olathe Police cruiser outside the Harbor Freight hardware store on Santa Fe Street Tuesday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Olathe Police are looking for a man who robbed a business near Santa Fe Street and Ridgeview Road on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to Harbor Freight Tools, 1225 E. Santa Fe St., at 7:57 p.m. In a news release, Olathe Police Sgt. John Moncayo said the suspect did not show a weapon but took cash from the register and merchandise before leaving. "The suspect was described as an adult white male with blue eyes, wearing a grey hoodie, black mask, black puffy coat, jeans and dark shoes," Moncayo said in the release. "A thorough neighborhood search was conducted with negative contact with the suspect." A K-9 searched the area for about an hour after the robbery occurred. The K-9 search team could be seen checking a small wooded area along the railroad tracks at East Park Street and South Church Street. No injuries were reported from the incident. Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.