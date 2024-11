The Blue Valley Board of Education will consider 15 changes and modifications to the district course offerings — something it does every year to adapt to student needs.

The board will consider the measures in December for the 2025-26 school year. Kelly June, Blue Valley executive director of curriculum, instruction and innovation, introduced the proposed changes to the board on Nov. 11, though her team has been working on them since August.

“This year, we have a few (changes) in high school and a few in middle school,” June said. “They’ve been vetted by our assistant principals for curriculum and instruction, and our counselors.”

Potential changes at the high school level:

Adding honors courses for chamber singers, wind ensemble orchestra and chamber symphony.

A name change for the peer tutor course, to peer mentor.

Six of the proposed changes — to career and technical education courses — are required by the Kansas State Department of Education, June said.

June noted that changes are usually shared with the district sometime in late summer; however, this year, district staff only recently received those changes.

“So, we’re working through what all that means,” she added. “Bottom line is: To remain compliant with the state and continue to receive the funding, we’re required to align our courses.”

June said teachers across the district are still working on the details for those high school programs because the state was late in communicating the changes. Changes must be made and approved for the CTE programs to receive state funding, and June expects the school board will see those final details in December.

The changes include:

Removing woods I and in its place, adding introduction to skilled trades

Deleting woods II and adding woodworking principles

Deleting woods III and adding advanced materials and fabrication

Adding a drafting and print reading course

Adding a drafting and architecture I course

Changing the credit for drafting and architecture II from 1 credit to .5 credit

The middle school level might also see some changes to its math courses. Teachers are recommending a change to advanced math courses, June said, adding that some content is skipped in the current program.

Proposed changes to the middle school level:

Name changes for integrated math 6, 7 and 8 — removing the word integrated — so it’s just math 6, math 7 and math 8

Name and curriculum to the advanced math courses — advanced integrated math 6 would become accelerated math 6, covering both 6th grade math and half of the 7th grade math curriculum

Advanced integrated math 7 would become accelerated math 7, covering the remainder of 7th grade math and 8th grade math

No changes would be made to the 8th grade advanced math, which is algebra I.

“I know currently in the middle schools, you can be in 7th grade and maybe you didn’t take accelerated math in 6th grade, but in 7th grade you say, ‘I think I can do that.’ So the kid can move in the 7th grade to accelerated math,” said Gina Knapp, board president.

Knapp asked if, in this model, students would have to get into honors math or accelerated math in 6th grade.

June responded: “We will continue to offer a jump up, we do that now. During the summer, if a kiddo wants to go from the on-level class to the advanced class, which would be accelerated, we will continue to offer that opportunity.”

Go deeper: Here’s a link to the presentation on proposed course changes.