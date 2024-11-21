The man accused of firing an undercover police officer’s gun inside Oak Park Mall in Overland Park last year has entered a guilty plea.

Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz pleaded guilty to two felonies and a misdemeanor in connection to the incident, which occurred on Nov. 12, 2023.

Overland Park Police and Oak Park Mall security were working a retail crime enforcement operation on that busy Sunday afternoon.

At the time, police said two Hispanic males were attempting to hide merchandise inside of a bag at Macy’s.

The pair left Macy’s and were walking toward the exit of the mall’s food court when the undercover officers approached and attempted to detain the men.

One of the suspects, later identified as Gonzalez-Munoz, got into a struggle with the officers and managed to get his hands on one of the officer’s guns. Police said the gun was fired once by Gonzalez-Munoz inside the mall’s food court.

The other suspect, a minor, ran from the mall as the struggle began. He was found later and arrested nearby.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez-Munoz pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2025.