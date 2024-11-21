Richard “Ric” Charles Marshall, Jr.

November 20th, 1945 – November 17th, 2024

Richard Charles Marshall, Jr., also known as Ric, passed away on November 17, 2024, at the age of 78 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. he was born on November 20, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, to Richard Mashall and Irene Lehman. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, David Marshall.

Ric is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marsha; his three children, Chad, Cory, and Carly; his eight grandchildren, and his siblings Steve Marshall and Anne Medlock.

Ric was the founder of Marshall and Company Inc., a life insurance agency that served community banks in Kansas and neighboring states for over 50 years. He was known for his strong work ethic, integrity, and loyalty to his family, friends, and colleagues.

A talented athlete, Ric excelled in football, wrestling, track, cycling, and skiing. He earned a degree in European History from the University of Kansas and had a lifelong love of reading, particularly historical non-fiction. He also enjoyed music, especially jass, and spending time outdoors.

Ric was an excellent cook, known for his soups and smoked turkey, and he loved entertaining friends and family with good food, drink, and conversation.

A celebration of Ric’s life will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2024 at 11:00 am at Colonial Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders or Oxfam.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.