Tyler’s House for Teens, a local nonprofit, recently moved to a space that doubles its footprint.

The nonprofit, which offers an after-school space for teenagers, recently celebrated the opening of its new location at 6200 Johnson Drive, just a few blocks away from its original location.

Board President Steve Anderson told the Post last week that the new space is 18 months in the making.

The new location and expanded footprint, which equals improved programming, is exciting, but also daunting, Anderson said. With a larger space and increased capacity to serve more kids, there is an increase in costs, he said.

Anderson said the nonprofit has good relationships with its donors, but it only exists because of community support.

“Without people actively giving to help sustain an operation like this, places like this don’t exist,” Anderson said.

Tyler’s House needed more space for more kids

Anderson said student participation increased at Tyler’s House — which started in 2020 by serving Shawnee Mission North — to the point where the nonprofit needed a larger footprint.

The nonprofit has grown to see students district-wide and beyond county lines, Anderson said, and has served more than 200 students in the past year.

Anderson said the new location will provide a more comfortable space for students to feel safe and interact, but also gives the nonprofit an opportunity to look toward the future.

One goal Anderson pointed to is to have mental health professionals come in on a semi-regular basis and help kids with whatever they’re going through, he said.

The only requirement Tyler’s House has is for students to be in grades 9 to 12 at any high school, even outside Shawnee Mission. There are no fees and no other qualifications, Anderson said.

The new space will improve, expand programs

The nonprofit looked for a space that allowed separation for different program-specific spaces, such as a music studio, a study area and a maker space.

The new location provides separate areas for each of these spaces and supplies students with different instruments or equipment to use free of charge.

A kitchen is under construction in the new location, a feature that the original space lacked.

Anderson said the kitchen will allow the nonprofit to both feed kids — something Tyler’s House always does — and expand cooking demonstrations.

A look at the new location

The new location at 6200 Johnson Drive is on the lower level of Go Pet Go, a pet store. Here’s a look inside the space.

Go deeper: Anderson and others at the ribbon cutting ceremony called on the community to continue to support Tyler’s House via monetary donations. Monetary donations can be made online here.