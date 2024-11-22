Blue Valley School Buzz: Inspired by her kindergarten teacher, Blue Valley grad returns to fulfill dream of teaching

Hanging on the wall in Hannah Spencer’s family home is a kindergarten activity sheet from 2007. On it, Spencer shared advice with her older self, items she needed to bring to college, a photo of her and her kindergarten teacher, and in the bottom right corner, penciled in “teacher” under the phrase “when I grow up.”

Now, 17 years later, Spencer’s dream of teaching has come true as she enters her second year at Aspen Grove Elementary. Spencer, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate, never second-guessed where she wanted to teach — it was always Blue Valley.

“That’s always been my dream,” Spencer said. “I wanted to make a full circle and come back and be in the district I grew up in.”

Getting to where Spencer is today wouldn’t have been possible without the support of educators who dedicated themselves to ensuring Spencer, and all Blue Valley students, succeeded. From kindergarten through the CAPS program and all through her student teaching in the district, Spencer has been inspired by several educators.

But there’s one teacher who planted the seed and helped her love of teaching bloom. Spencer, who began her education at Lakewood Elementary, fondly remembers her kindergarten teacher Missy Emmons. Emmons, who has been teaching at Lakewood for 25 years, is who inspired Spencer to become a teacher.

On back-to-school night when Spencer’s students’ families ask her why she decided to be a teacher, she points to the smart board in her classroom. On it is a picture of Emmons and Spencer from when she was in kindergarten.

“I just think about [Missy’s] role as a kindergarten teacher quite a bit and how inspiring it is,” Spencer said.

To read the full story, click here.