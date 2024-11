A chilly November night made for a packed holiday celebration for the annual Christkindlmarkt in downtown Shawnee.

On Thursday in front of Shawnee City Hall, the final event for the 2024 Moonlight Market season brought the holiday spirit, from Santa visits to dancing to the mayor’s annual tree lighting.

Kids and their parents roamed around, getting free foam antlers advertising Shawnee and hot chocolate from local vendors, while others went inside for face painting and a visit from Santa Claus.

For the first time since he was elected, Shawnee Mayor Mickey Sandifer led the celebration, alongside Santa and athletes from the state champion Maranatha Christian Academy and Mill Valley High School volleyball teams, as they flipped the switch to turn on the Christmas tree.

Sandifer used his speech to advertise the Mayors Christmas Tree fund, which will help Shawnee Community Services and Summit Ranch. People can contribute at the city’s official donation page.

Here are a few snapshots from the festivities.