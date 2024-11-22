Obituaries November 22, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Nov. 15-21 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals this week: Richard “Ric” Charles Marshall, Jr. Jan G. Jenkins Sharon Denise Melvin Anil Roychowdhury Carlos Manso Vaughnie G. Tinsley Craig Martin Sylvia J. Shepherd Betty D. Waisner Allen G. Taylor Bernard R. Spear, Sr. Dropti Devi Gregory Fraser Cremer Sara (Bunting) Rouse About the author Obituaries Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Inspired by her kindergarten teacher, Blue Valley grad returns to fulfill dream of teachingNext articleMission Painting KC: Preparation, it’s the name of the game Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES PHOTOS: Christkindlmarkt at Shawnee’s Moonlight Market Overland Park’s property tax rebate pilot takes shape — Who will qualify? Report: Travis Kelce’s Leawood mansion, other players’ homes targeted by crime ring Indoor playground Inspired Play Cafe expanding to Merriam ‘Their future is our future’ — Highlights from Olathe Public Schools annual breakfast