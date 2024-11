Superintendent Brent Yeager delivered the annual state of the district address Nov. 15 during the Olathe Public Schools Foundation’s 27th annual autumn breakfast.

The event, which helps raise money for the districts, brings the community together, said Cindy VonFeldt, the foundation’s Executive Director.

“The event raises a lot of money for us,” she said. “This is a record total for us, we’re at like $230,000.”

The funds raised by the foundation go to various programs, including classroom grants, continuing education for paras, and glasses for students who cannot afford them.

During his speech, Yeager highlighted changes to the district’s bell schedule, upcoming projects, like the new career and technical education center, and the district’s rebranding efforts.

“Facing ongoing bus driver shortages, we needed an innovative solution to ensure reliable transportation for all of our students and equitable access to educational opportunities and programs throughout our district,” Yeager said.

The Olathe Public Schools Board of Education voted last December to change daily start and end times for the 2024-25 school year:

High schools — 7:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Middle schools and Heartland Early Childhood Center — 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Elementary schools and Harmony Early Childhood Center — 8:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

The changes were made in response to ongoing bus driver shortages, Yeager said.

“By adjusting the school start and end times, we were able to optimize our bus routes, resulting in more efficient service and dependable transportation,” he added. “This change required careful planning and collaboration of our staff, parents and our transportation partners. I’m proud to say that the transition has been a great success.”

Yeager looked to the future, citing the new career and technical education center — the new Olathe Public Schools Innovation Campus. Its opening is set for the 2026-27 school year, and will house programs for:

Culinary arts

Health sciences

Animal sciences

Avionics and Electronics Technology, a partnership with Garmin

Yeager also talked about the district’s rebranding, which launched in July. It included a new logo — an abstract apple with an O in the middle, symbolizing connection between the schools, Yeager said — and a new slogan.

“It’s more than just a new look,” Yeager said. “It’s a renewed commitment to our vision and our values. This year, we’ve embraced a new vision statement, ‘Their future is our future.’ It emphasizes not only preparing our students for what’s ahead, but recognizes that their successes are directly tied to the future of our entire community.”

