Great Thanksgiving Giveaways from Johnson County small businesses!

It’s Thanksgiving week — and we’ve got a bunch of local businesses that want to say “Thank You” to the Johnson County community with some great giveaways.

Here’s how it works: Check out the giveaway opportunities below, click the buttons of the ones you want to enter, and you’ll be taken to a page to submit your name in the drawings!

We’ll pull the names of the winners and let them know they’ve won next week!

3 free personal training sessions at BridgeFit

At BridgeFit, our job is to take your health to the next level. We specialize in helping people age 40+ get back in the best shape of their lives. Our programming ensures that you can reach and maintain your fitness goals injury-free, and live a healthy, happy life. Enter our Thanksgiving Giveaways drawing for your shot at three FREE personal training sessions with us!



$150 gift card to Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill

The fajitas are hot and the margaritas ice cold at Los Gallitos! Experience authentic Mexican and TexMex cuisine made fresh each and every day at Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill located near Johnson Drive and Lamar! Enjoy a sizzling parrillada on our beautiful patio or catch up with friends at our fully stocked bar. Scrumptious appetizers, unique entrees, and even a little sumthin’ for your sweet tooth! Enter our Thanksgiving Giveaways drawing for your chance at a $150 gift certificate!

$100 gift card to The Big Biscuit



From day one, The Big Biscuit has served food that people enjoy in a BIG way. Our menu resonates with the types of food many of us grew up enjoying. We love good home-style cooking and want to share our food with the rest of you. Enter our Thanksgiving Giveaways drawing for your chance at a $100 gift certificate!



$100 gift card to Strip’s Chicken



Strip’s Chicken prepares over 40 items from scratch daily in Olathe, Merriam, and Lenexa, Kansas. Our locations in Merriam and Lenexa also feature a full bar including 9 beers brewed exclusively for Strip’s in collaboration with area breweries. We offer dine-in, carry-out, delivery and a wide variety of catering options. Enter our Thanksgiving Giveaways drawing for your chance at a $100 gift certificate!



$100 in bottled lattes from Coffee, I’m in Love

Coffee, I’m in Love is a mobile coffee business serving a variety of premium coffee products and non-coffee options. We specialize in providing exceptional coffee experiences for corporate events, fundraisers, weddings, and other special occasions. Our passion for coffee and commitment to quality ensure that your guests will enjoy a delightful coffee experience. Enter our Thanksgiving Giveaways drawing for your chance at $100 in bottled lattes!