April 29, 1926 — November 22, 2024

Lenexa

Ivan Leo Roenigk, 98, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away November 22, 2024.

He was born April 29, 1926, and raised in Morganville Kansas to Daniel J. and Lily M. Mellies. He was selected for U.S. Navy V-12 program at Ohio Wesleyan in Delaware, Ohio in 1944. Ivan then received an alternate congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy in 1945. After graduating in 1949 he went on to serve in the Navy until 1954.

In 1955 he enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley in further training for a degree in civil engineering with a structural engineering focus completing his work in 1956. He was employed by Black and Veatch for four years in Kansas City. In 1960 he went to work for Bob D. Campell and Company in Kansas City as a structural engineer primarily working with architects. He was licensed to work in seven states. He eventually retired from work in 1990.

Ivan met his wife, Wilma R. Hutchison while in California before marrying on September 11, 1955. Ivan and Wilma were active in their church and with cub scouts and boy scouts at Old Mission Methodist Church. Wilma passed in 2021.

Ivan Roenigk is survived by his three sons, Richard, Dale, and Donald. He had six grandchildren Brett, Matt, Ryan, Morgan, Caleb, and William. He also had two great grandchildren in Carson and Spencer. He also leaves his sole sibling a sister, Barbara Hart of Texas.

