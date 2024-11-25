Sponsored Content A message from JCCC November 25, 2024 Sponsored posts JCCC Updates: Combatting student hunger this holiday season Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The SBNC’s mission is to provide information and resources to combat the hardships that affect students’ ability to complete their academic, career, and personal goals. The Center will celebrate five years on campus this December. According to the U.S. Government Accounting Office, about 1 in 4 college students (23%) report experiencing food insecurity. This means they do not know where their next meal will come from, and they struggle to purchase groceries. In all of Johnson County, approximately 1 in 10 people are food insecure. The holidays are often a time for gratitude, sharing meals with loved ones, and celebrating together. But when paying for food is a hardship, those members of the community who struggle to meet their daily food needs are sometimes overlooked. That’s where services like Johnson County Community College’s Student Basic Needs Center (SBNC) can help. JCCC’s Student Basic Needs Center To combat student hunger, JCCC provides food support (and more) for our students who need it through the SBNC. “Food and housing insecurity is a real issue for many college students,” says Robbie Miller, Coordinator of the Student Basic Needs Center. “Sometimes, students have to choose between paying rent, buying food, paying tuition, or purchasing books. By offering a safe, welcoming place that offers help to students who are navigating hardships, we hope to alleviate some of the stress so our students can stay healthy, focused, and able to continue pursuing their goals.” The SBNC’s mission is to provide information and resources to offset the hardships that affect students’ ability to complete their academic, career, and personal goals. Resources include: Cav Cupboard The Student Assistance Fund Housing and transportation assistance, social services support A technology loan program where students can borrow laptops and hotspots Learn more about the SBNC’s resources for JCCC students. Cav Cupboard JCCC students have access to free food and household items through Cav Cupboard. Students can visit once a week to gather nonperishable, refrigerated, and frozen foods, as well as common household items like bath products, toilet paper, diapers, and laundry detergent. If students wish to shop privately, they can make an appointment to shop after hours. Learn more about Cav Cupboard. Season of Giving The Student Basic Needs Center and National Academy of Railroad Sciences will host a holiday food drive at the caboose on the south end of JCCC’s main campus on Friday, December 6. Get into the holiday spirit and support JCCC students who deal with food insecurity at JCCC’s “Christmas at the Caboose” at 6 p.m. Friday, December 6, at the National Academy of Railroad Sciences (NARS) caboose at JCCC. The evening will include a caboose lighting and a food drive to collect donations for the Student Basic Needs Center, plus free hot cocoa and cookies. The Center seeks unopened, nonexpired food items to help students celebrate the holidays like: Pie crust Canned pumpkin Sweetened condensed milk Cranberry sauce Stuffing mix Shelf-stable potatoes Condensed cream of mushroom soup Dried onions Canned green beans and other vegetables Gravy Macaroni & cheese Cooking oil Flour Sugar Bread Peanut butter Seasonings and spices Can’t make it to this event? The Student Basic Needs Center is accepting holiday food donations through December 21. Community members can email the Student Basic Needs Center or call 913-469-8500 ext. 3757 to arrange drop-off. Community members can also donate throughout the year through the JCCC Foundation or purchase items on the Student Basic Needs Center’s Amazon Wish List. Items purchased from the wish list are sent directly to the Center to help ensure the shelves in the Cav Cupboard are stocked with things our students need most. Previous articleHCA Midwest Health opens new walk-in urgent care clinic in OlatheNext articleLenexa City Council approves multifamily development near City Center