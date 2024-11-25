November 5, 1952 — November 22, 2024

Gardner, Kansas

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jon Emil Kittleson on November 22, 2024, at the age of 72.

Born on November 5, 1952, in Huron, South Dakota, Jon lived a life marked by service, craftsmanship, and a deep love for family and friends.

In 1971, Jon joined the United States Marine Corps, serving with honor in Iwakuni, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; and Yuma, Arizona, before being honorably discharged after two years of active duty. Upon returning home, he began his career at Guaranteed Foods as a meat cutter.

In 1985, Jon fulfilled a dream by opening Sports Collectibles with his father, cherishing over a decade of working together. Later, he honed his skills in cabinet work before finding his final career home at Ridgeview Village in Olathe, where he took immense pride in his work and formed lasting bonds with his co-workers and residence.

Jon was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa Kittleson, in 2009, and his fiancée, Robin Baze, in 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Moore, and her husband, Dustin Moore, along with their children, Colt Moore and Tyler Moore.

Jon found his greatest joys in spending time with his family, especially talking football and cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. A skilled woodworker, Jon loved creating with his hands, whether in his woodshop or through home renovation projects. His legacy of love, craftsmanship, and dedication will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A memorial service to honor Jon’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 1:30 PM at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

