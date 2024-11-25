Obituaries November 25, 2024 Johnson County Obituaries Noveta Goldberg Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL July 20, 1941 — November 18, 2024 Overland Park Noveta Goldberg of Overland Park, KS passed away November 18th, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan D. Goldberg. Cremation arrangements have been made and there will be no memorial service at her request. Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home. Previous articleChipotle’s newest JoCo location is a company ‘milestone’Next articleDonald E. Perrigo Jr.