Johnson County Obituaries

Noveta Goldberg

July 20, 1941 — November 18, 2024
Overland Park

Noveta Goldberg of Overland Park, KS passed away November 18th, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan D. Goldberg. Cremation arrangements have been made and there will be no memorial service at her request.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

