A message from Lenexa: Holiday shopping safety tips from Lenexa PD

Keep these safety tips in mind during this holiday shopping season. Remember that thieves are doing their shopping as well.

Secure merchandise in the trunk or rearmost part of your vehicle, out of sight from the passenger doors and windows.

Be vigilant of your surroundings when walking to and from your car. Keep your head up and have your keys ready to enter your vehicle without being distracted.

Monitor your banking and credit card statements for any fraudulent charges or signs your account has been compromised.

Keep purses and wallets on your person at all times. Avoid the temptation to place them in shopping carts, on top of your car or otherwise set them down. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash with you.

When expecting online deliveries, have a trusted neighbor pick them up from your porch right away. Better yet, if you can, have the packages delivered to your place of work!

Report suspicious persons or activity in your neighborhood to 911. Burglars or “porch pirates” may be cruising around looking for packages to steal or homes to break into.