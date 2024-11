A Lenexa man pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting at a McDonald’s earlier this year.

On Thursday in Johnson County District Court, Dmariea Avance pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge for his involvement in a shooting at a Lenexa McDonald’s in January where another Lenexa man, Markese Gleghorn, 21, was found dead. Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan is the presiding judge.

A no contest plea means the defendant neither admits nor denies charges against them, but still accepts the court’s conviction and sentencing as if they are guilty.

Avance’s attorney did not return a request for comment from the Johnson County Post on the plea.

Victim was found shot

At about 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, Lenexa police officers were dispatched to a reported armed disturbance at the McDonald’s in the 13300 block of West 87th Street Pkwy.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside a vehicle who had been shot,” Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, of the Lenexa Police Department, stated in a press released. “Officers attempted life-saving measures; however, the male was deceased at the scene.”

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded, and confirmed that Gleghorn had died.

Shortly after, Chavez said police received a call from person claiming to have been involved in the disturbance called 911 from the Rosehill Pointe Apartments, 12700 block of West 88th Circle, nearby. The call came from Avance, who said he shot Gleghorn in self defense, according to court documents obtained by KSHB.

At about 7:19 p.m., Lenexa and Shawnee officers arrived at the apartment and met with Avance and his father in the apartment parking lot. When speaking with the officers, Avance restated that he shot Gleghorn in self defense.

Officers recovered the firearm used in the shooting after Avance’s father told them it was in his bathroom, according to court documents.

The shooting was the result of a drug deal

The shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad, according to court documents received by the Kansas City Star.

A witness said she had purchased marijuana from Avance and that she shared Gleghorn’s and Avance’s contact information with each other after Gleghorn said he wanted to buy marijuana from Avance, according to court documents.

Text messages showed Gleghorn and Avance arranged a purchase a quarter of a pound of marijuana for $600 inside a gold Honda Odyssey van belonging to Avance’s father, parked outside of McDonald’s, court documents stated.

McDonald’s security footage taken showed Gleghorn arriving at about 6:09 p.m., according to court documents. About 10 minutes later, a Honda Odyssey parked outside the restaurant and Gleghorn walked up to it, outside of the view of the security camera.

About one minute later, an individual in a gray hooded sweatshirt was seen on security footage exiting the vehicle and running eastbound.

What’s next

Avance will be sentenced in Johnson County District Court at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2025.

