Inside JCPRD: SEUSSICAL Returns to the Theatre in the Park INDOOR Stage, which means the holidays are upon us!

By Guy Gardner

“Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!” That’s the mantra as “Seussical the Musical” bursts onto the stage, blending the whimsy of Dr. Seuss with unforgettable songs, laughter, and heart. Whether you’re a fan of Horton the Elephant, JoJo the Who, or just love a good story about perseverance and imagination, this year’s production is the perfect escape from the ordinary.

And here’s something to make your experience even more magical—beanbag seating is back! That’s right, kids (and the young at heart) can grab a cozy spot right up close to the stage. Not only will you feel like you’re part of the Jungle of Nool, but you’ll also get an up-close view of all the action, wacky antics, and incredible performances. It’s immersive, fun, and the perfect way to experience this Seussian spectacle!

“Seussical” isn’t your typical musical. It’s a wild, fantastical adventure where the impossible comes to life. Horton discovers an entire world on a tiny speck of dust and vows to protect the Whos, despite ridicule and danger. Meanwhile, Mayzie La Bird cons Horton into egg-sitting duties while she flies off to take an extended “me-time” break. Gertrude McFuzz, Horton’s devoted neighbor, embarks on her own quest for self-acceptance while trying to win Horton’s heart. And of course, The Cat in the Hat gleefully narrates (and stirs up chaos) every step of the way. From the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, this show is packed with color, humor, and the kind of magic only Dr. Seuss can inspire.

Director Zane Champie, who’s been guiding this fantastical journey for the past three years, says this production holds a special place in everyone’s heart. “This year’s “Seussical” is more than just a show—it’s the culmination of three years of joy, creativity, and yes, plenty of silliness. Whether you’ve joined us in the past or this is your first time, this year’s production is a can’t-miss experience. It’s filled with surprises, new ideas, and performances that will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even want to dance.”

One of the highlights of this year’s show is the incredible cast, led by a female portraying the Cat in the Hat for the first time in TIP’s history! AJ Valle has stepped into the role after portraying a Bird Girl the past two years. “AJ has been with us for all three productions, and I can’t think of anyone better to guide the audience through this wacky, wonderful adventure,” Champie shares. But the magic doesn’t stop there. The ensemble is rounded out by a host of talented actors bringing the Whos, jungle creatures, and other Seussian favorites to life with energy and flair.

Champie also highlights how this production wraps up TIP’s season celebrating strong female characters. “This cast is filled with powerhouse women bringing unforgettable characters to the stage. From AJ’s playful, commanding Cat in the Hat to Chloe Roth’s fearless and imaginative JoJo, to our incredible Bird Girls and more, this production is a testament to the strength and creativity of these performers.”

So, why should you come to “Seussical?” For starters, it’s a chance to leave the stress of everyday life at the door and dive into a world of pure joy. “This show is a fabulous excuse to press pause on the hectic pace of work, school, and current events,” Champie says. “It’s a reminder to find the fun in life and embrace the power of imagination.” And if you’ve seen “Seussical” before? Even better. “This year’s production is packed with fresh surprises and new twists that will delight even our returning audiences. It’s a finale you don’t want to miss!”

Whether you’re young, old, or somewhere in between, “Seussical” promises a night of laughter, inspiration, and a little Seussian mischief. And with beanbag seating putting you right in the heart of the action, it’s the perfect way to experience the magic like never before. So grab your tickets, bring the family, and join us for one last trip to the Jungle of Nool. After all, as Dr. Seuss said, “You’re off to great places! Today is your day!”

The show runs Dec. 6 through 23 with a wide variety of showtimes including 10 am morning shows on Saturdays to make sure to get in the fun before afternoon nap time! The performance schedule, tickets, and more can be found at our website at www.theatreinthepark.org!